AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson

Bengals

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the expectation is that Bengals QB Joe Burrow will reset the quarterback market on his next deal, which is currently paced by Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at $50 million a year.

will reset the quarterback market on his next deal, which is currently paced by Packers QB at $50 million a year. ESPN’s Diana Russini says Bengals DC Lou Anarumo has had no teams reach out to his agent about any potential head coaching opportunities.

Browns

Browns S Grant Delpit doesn’t care about the outside criticism he has faced this season and feels that he rebounded well after giving up some big plays early in the season due to miscommunications.

“Of course, you hear it,” Delpit said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “But I don’t pay any attention to it because a lot of times people have no idea what coverage we’re in. People have no idea what your assignment is on that play, it’s just speculation. So it doesn’t affect me. If it’s not coming from this building, I could care less, to be honest. I don’t focus on it. I have full confidence in myself as a player, and the whole defense, so it’s good to see us finally putting it together. But we’ve just got to start faster next year.”

Delpit finished with 105 tackles and four interceptions, yet was asked if there was room for him to get better before next season.

“Better? I don’t know about better,” Delpit replied. “Understanding and making plays, I guess you could say it’s better. But I’ve been the same player, just putting all the pieces together as the season goes on. This is a team sport, but individually I’ve got all the faith in the world in myself and I’m ready to hopefully start this thing out hot next year.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski noted that he saw progress from Delpit over the course of the season.

“He is playing at a high level,” Stefanski said. “Obviously getting his hands on those balls. He is tackling well. I think he has a ton of tackles just in the season. Like young players, he is playing well with more opportunities. These young guys when they get more opportunities, they learn from them.”

Ravens

The Ravens reiterated their belief in QB Lamar Jackson and their desire to sign him to a long-term deal in their end-of-season press conference. But behind the scenes in other NFL front offices, people weren’t buying it.

“Once he gets the tag, they have to be ready to move him as soon as possible,” one GM said via Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. “It’s going to get really ugly there if they let this play out and he’s sitting on that tag through the offseason. They said what they had to say to protect his trade value. That’s all it was.”

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons were the team mentioned most often in NFL circles as a potential trade destination for Jackson. One scouting director said: “Good running game, an offense that could be friendly to Lamar while helping him grow as a passer, big receivers with a catch radius, which he needs due to accuracy issues, young regime on an improving team looking for a quarterback solution. Not sure if that’s their plan, but it would make some sense.”

However, while some executives are convinced the Ravens move on, others remain doubtful a trade happens this offseason: “They’ve built their entire offense around him, and I don’t see them rebuilding.”

Fowler notes the Ravens have come up as a potential landing spot for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins in a trade, as if they keep Jackson they need to get him some weapons.