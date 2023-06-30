AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals OC Brian Callahan says that QB Joe Burrow has completely mastered the team’s playbook and now functions as a type of coach for other players.

“It’s fun for me this year with Burrow it’s been, we get to these meetings and we watch 7-on-7 together,” Callahan said, via Russ Heltman of SI.com. “Joe almost coaches those guys — he’s very clear on what he expects from certain routes, where he wants guys to be the timing that it happens. It’s really fun to listen to him explain to everybody what he wants. So when he’s making a coaching point to Irv Smith. At some point, all the tight ends are supposed to hear that.”

Ravens

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec lists several free agents the Ravens could be interested in signing before or during training camp, including veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater . He says Baltimore explored upgrading its backup quarterback spot but settled on signing QB Josh Johnson . Neither he nor incumbent No. 2 QB Tyler Huntley looked that good during the spring.

Zrebiec says the Ravens have to be intrigued about the idea of signing OLB Jadeveon Clowney. But he points out veteran OLB Justin Houston would be far cheaper and there would be no questions about how well he'd fit for a third season in Baltimore.

He also points out former Jaguars DE Dawuane Smoot, who is rehabbing a torn Achilles, is a name to keep in mind since there's some familiarity from some members of the coaching staff. If his rehab has gone well, he's still only 28.

If the Ravens want more depth at slot corner, Zrebiec highlights veteran CB Bryce Callahan and former Ravens CB Kyle Fuller, who went down with a major knee injury in Week 1 in 2022. He notes Baltimore has been monitoring Fuller's recovery.

The Ravens have multiple players competing to start at left guard right now but if none of them seize the job, Zrebiec points out former Broncos G Dalton Risner is still sitting on the market and has been a solid starting-caliber player the past four seasons.

is still sitting on the market and has been a solid starting-caliber player the past four seasons. Zrebiec mentions there’s a good chance the Ravens still have RB Kenyan Drake on speed dial if they have any injury issues with their current running back group.

Steelers

Steelers TE Connor Heyward, who switched from running back to tight end during his senior year in college, will hope to provide versatility to the team’s offense with his skill set.

“Keeping the defense on their heels this year is a big key, and hopefully I can help us do that,” Heyward said, via Steelers Wire. “By Week 1 we will have a good idea of what will be happening. We are going to add the new with the old and have multiple big bodies out there.”

Brooke Pryor of ESPN thinks Heyward is “primed for an even bigger role” in 2023 and has been one of the team’s standouts during OTAs.