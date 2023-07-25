AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals Director of Player Development Duke Tobin said the team wasn’t going to give any updates on QB Joe Burrow‘s upcoming contract extension.

“Yeah, I’m not going to provide any updates,” Tobin said, via PFT. “Maybe there will be people through here that will. But I don’t have any updates on any contract negotiations with any of our guys, unfortunately. We’d like to get a lot of guys re-signed. We want them here long term. I think they know that. And we’ll see what happens as we go. But that’s the only update I have. Won’t be giving blow-by-blows here.”

Ian Rapoport notes that Burrow arrived at Bengals training camp despite the fact that he is waiting for a contract extension with the team.

Kelsey Conway reports that many players are under the impression that they will not be able to get their own contract extensions done until Burrow signs a new deal with the team.

Bengals owner Mike Brown on Burrow contract negotiations: “I have bound myself not to talk about Joe’s contract. The other side has done the same. I don’t want to break that.” (Jay Morrison)

Ravens

Eric Edholm of NFL.com believes that Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. is the clear-cut No. 1 option for the team at wide receiver if he can remain healthy.

is the clear-cut No. 1 option for the team at wide receiver if he can remain healthy. Edholm also questions how well the offense will perform as they transition from former OC Greg Roman to new OC Todd Monken .

to new OC . Defensively, the Ravens have holes to fill in the absence of OLB Justin Houston and CB Marcus Peters , both of whom currently remain free agents. Edholm adds that Houston has signed one-year deals with the Ravens in the month of July over the past two seasons. However, the Raiders have since signed Peters to a contract.

and CB , both of whom currently remain free agents. Edholm adds that Houston has signed one-year deals with the Ravens in the month of July over the past two seasons. However, the Raiders have since signed Peters to a contract. Edholm notes that OLB Tyus Bowser , who has dealt with a knee issue, and CB Rock Ya-Sin will have to find their footing and earn starting jobs this offseason.

, who has dealt with a knee issue, and CB will have to find their footing and earn starting jobs this offseason. Ravens worked out LS Shane Griffin, LS Ryan Langan and LS Tyler Ott (signed). (Aaron Wilson)

Steelers

Veteran Steelers WR Allen Robinson believes that the offense has all the pieces needed to succeed in any situation they may face this season. Despite it being his first year with Pittsburgh, Robinson is confident that the offense is going places.

“When you kind of look at some of the weapons that we have, I think that we’re in a position to be a well-rounded offensive group, with a lot of young talent that isn’t so young anymore,” Robinson said. “Also some vets. That’s really when you see some offenses start to take that next step. You have a Kenny Pickett coming into Year Two. You have a George Pickens coming into Year Two. You have Pat [Freiermuth] at the tight end spot going into Year Three. You have a Najee Harris. You bring myself in. We have a lot of guys across the board who can make plays. Especially on third down, when you look at red zone, when you look at creating explosive plays. You have guys to be able to bring some of that to the table at each and every situation.”