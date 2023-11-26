AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Bengals turned in hours of practice footage to support their case that QB Joe Burrow was healthy in practice leading up to his wrist injury and the team did not conceal injury information.
- Rapoport’s sources say Burrow threw the ball normally with no brace and wasn’t limited in terms of reps or getting treatment. The information turned over by Cincinnati also includes documentation from medical personnel stating Burrow’s injury was “acute” and not “chronic” or in other words, he hurt it during the game and not over time.
Ravens
Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh believes he is just scratching the surface of his potential and has a lot left to prove.
“Yes, but I’ve really always felt that,” Oweh said, via Ravens Wire. “I feel like there’s still so much I can get better at, in all aspects of my game because I started [playing football] late. The place where I got drafted, obviously, it required a lot of expectations early, but I’m still very much in [the] developmental stage. I still have a lot to prove. There’s still a lot to get better on, so I agree. I feel like I’m just scratching the surface.”
- Oweh was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness
Steelers
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Steelers WR Diontae Johnson and S Minkah Fitzpatrick got into a heated post-game confrontation following last week’s loss to the Browns that other players had to break up.
- Schefter says Johnson, who had just two catches, was mad at the coaches and had some words for HC Mike Tomlin on the sideline. His frustrations continued into the locker room, at which point Fitzpatrick confronted him.
- He adds the team thinks it has moved past it, but it was an example of the rising tensions in the locker room that led to Tomlin firing OC Matt Canada this week.
- Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith was fined $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback.
- Steelers CB Patrick Peterson was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.
- Tomlin after the team’s win over the Bengals: “Guys like myself and Kenny (Pickett)… Man, we’re judged based on winning and losing. And we don’t run from that. He and I are winners today.” (Ian Rapoport)
