AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Joe Burrow was healthy in practice leading up to his wrist injury and the team did not conceal injury information. Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport , the Bengals turned in hours of practice footage to support their case that QBwas healthy in practice leading up to his wrist injury and the team did not conceal injury information.

Rapoport’s sources say Burrow threw the ball normally with no brace and wasn’t limited in terms of reps or getting treatment. The information turned over by Cincinnati also includes documentation from medical personnel stating Burrow’s injury was “acute” and not “chronic” or in other words, he hurt it during the game and not over time.

Ravens

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh believes he is just scratching the surface of his potential and has a lot left to prove.

“Yes, but I’ve really always felt that,” Oweh said, via Ravens Wire. “I feel like there’s still so much I can get better at, in all aspects of my game because I started [playing football] late. The place where I got drafted, obviously, it required a lot of expectations early, but I’m still very much in [the] developmental stage. I still have a lot to prove. There’s still a lot to get better on, so I agree. I feel like I’m just scratching the surface.”

Steelers