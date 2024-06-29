AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Cameron Heyward, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow had an injury-filled 2023 season that began with a calf injury in training camp and ended with a wrist injury in November. Burrow discussed how he can learn from last year and his mental approach after so many physical setbacks.

“You always forget how hard it is coming back from injury,” Burrow said, via Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network. “Every time it happens, I think the same thing because there’s always peaks where you’re like, ‘I’m feeling great.’ And then a couple months later, you have a couple days where it’s like, ‘Man, I’m not feeling that great.’ In the past, I pushed through that and caused problems for myself, and this year, I’m not doing that.”

“Every injury that happens, they stack, and you continue to think about how you can get better from those and how you can come back an improved player when maybe you aren’t getting the reps you had because of your injuries. It’s always a challenge, it always is. But I’m built for it. Our team is built for it, and people that I have surrounded myself with have been through it with me, as well.”

Ravens

When appearing on The 25/10 Show, former Rams RB Todd Gurley said he nearly signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, but elected against moving away from Los Angeles.

“But I grew up a Ravens fan — die hard. Ed Reed, favorite player,” Gurley said. “When I had to think about it, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s over.’ It really ain’t up for discussion. And I’m like, bro I’m in L.A. I’m not about to go to … Detroit, Baltimore — hell no. I’m chillin’. I’m vibin’. Just having a good perspective for real.”

Steelers

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic writes he “absolutely” cannot see the Steelers breaking their rule on negotiating contracts in-season for veteran DL Cameron Heyward given it is a standard held by the organization since Dan Rooney ‘s tenure as owner.

given it is a standard held by the organization since ‘s tenure as owner. Kaboly thinks Heyward will gain leverage in negotiations if he’s not signed to an extension by September 8 given he could reach free agency the following offseason and sign with the highest bidder.

In the end, Kaboly believes Pittsburgh and Heyward will get a deal done.

As for the Steelers’ top-three receivers, Kaboly lists George Pickens , Van Jefferson, and To Be Determined. Although Kaboly thinks it’s unlikely Pittsburgh will trade for a receiver like Brandon Aiyuk , he’s not ruling it out just yet.

, and To Be Determined. Although Kaboly thinks it’s unlikely Pittsburgh will trade for a receiver like , he’s not ruling it out just yet. In Kaboly’s opinion, it’s “absolutely critical” for the Steelers to acquire a star wide receiver.