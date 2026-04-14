AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Carson Schwesinger, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

“At the end of the day, no matter where you are, winning cures all,” Brown told Kay Adams . “These last three years, we haven’t been in the playoffs, so of course that kind of buzz is going to come. I think that’s part of the business. That’s part of PR. That’s part of drawing money and attention. Whether it’s real or not, I don’t think it’s real. At the end of the day, Joe gives his all for the city and he loves being a Bengal. He loves what he’s doing for a living. Like I said, it all comes down to winning. We get in the playoffs, and we start putting ourselves in position to play in February, I think a lot of that kind of stuff will die down naturally.”

Brown said he hasn’t spoken with Burrow but simply dismissed the rumors as part of being a popular name for a high-profile position in a sport that is ultimately a business.

“To be honest, I’ve never really spoken to him about it,” Brown added. “I’m just under the assumption that it’s part of the business. I think today’s NFL, and even throughout the course of NFL history, the media has driven the sport. It’s what makes football, football. It makes American football so popular. These storylines are always great, but a lot of times they are full of s—.”

Browns

Browns LB Carson Schwesinger was glad to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he has plans to build his game going into his second year.

“Yeah, that was pretty cool,” Schwesinger said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “My whole family was there, which was cool to share that with all of them and just to be able to see that’s a great honor. But now I guess the mindset is just what’s next? Keep building off of it.”

Schwesinger surpassed expectations for his rookie season with 156 total tackles. Heading into his sophomore year, Schwesinger wants to work on his preparation and his pre-snap patience.

“There are a lot of things to get better at, whether it’s just the preparation throughout the week, game week, and figuring out really what to watch, how to watch film, and things like that,” Schwesinger added. “But even just at this time, whether it’s improving the football knowledge, football intelligence, right? Or just finding better ways to attack the ball and really get those punch-outs.”

“I think that’s something really going to work on this year. Just continuing to grow in terms of patience behind the ball and being able to see things and being ready by the snap.”

Ravens

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton is one of the team’s defensive leaders and spoke about both the team’s defensive scheme under new HC Jesse Minter and how impressed he has been with WR Zay Flowers on offense.

“For a smaller guy, he runs the whole route tree,” Hamilton said, via RavensWire.com. “There’s not like [a preference of] inside [or] outside. [He can play] wherever you want, at X, at Z [or] at F in the slot. He runs every route, and there are not a lot of guys at his size that are doing that. And he wins on those routes. You can’t cover him in man, and he’s getting better at finding areas in zone, and his [run after catch ability] is up there with the best. I can honestly say he’s probably the quickest, shiftiest guy that I’ve ever seen with my own two eyes, and that’s tough for other teams to play against, which you guys have seen in the past year. So, I think the accolades, the stats that he’s gotten are not by accident. He’s a super hard worker, too, and I’m just happy for him and happy that he’s a Raven.”

“I loved it,” Hamilton noted of the scheme. “I met [Jaylinn Hawkins] for the first time a couple days ago, and I was talking to him about the last season and, obviously they didn’t win, but it was a great year for him. He’s a vet [and a] smart player. And I think with what [head coach Jesse Minter] has going on, it’d be good for us to have that along with some other guys. And I think Malaki [Starks] plays a huge role in that, as well. I think he’s going to take a huge jump to Year Two. He kind of just got his feet wet last year and made some great plays, but I think he’s still got so much left to prove in the show, and I’m sure he’s going to do it this year. But I think Jaylinn is a flexible, versatile player that’s going to help us a lot at all three levels, and I’m excited to get out there with them.”