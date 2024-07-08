AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Darnell Washington, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Although the Bengals lost RB Joe Mixon and WR Tyler Boyd in the offseason, QB Joe Burrow believes they can get very creative with different personnel groups and formations.

“With the personnel we have this year, we’ll be able to do a lot more with personnel groupings,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “Putting different people in different spots . . . And doing a lot of different things as far as eye candy and making teams adjust their personnel based on ours.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanksi told reporters during a recent press conference that WR Cedric Tillman has improved this offseason ahead of his second season in the league.

“I don’t believe Ced missed a day of the offseason program,” Stefanski said, via ESPN. “He was here every single day. I know he got better because of that. And I think he got better in the weight room, got better in the meeting room, definitely got better on the grass.”

Steelers

Going into year two in the NFL, Steelers TE Darnell Washington aims to take the next step in his career. Washington believes having a season under his belt and having a clear picture of how things work will help him succeed in 2024.

“I’d say this year is different for me because I know the ropes of the NFL a little more. Last year was my rookie year so I was going into it like ‘I don’t really know what this is like.’ This year, I feel like I have more of a grasp on things,” Washington said, via Allison Koehler of the Steelers Wire. “Personally, I do [expect a big year]. At the same time, I still have to build trust with the OC for him to call what he wants to call, still got to build trust with the QBs, but yeah I think so.”