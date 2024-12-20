AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow wants to continue showing a “championship mindset” despite Cincinnati nearly being out of playoff contention at 6-8.

“I always just try to display a championship mindset,” Burrow said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “When things are good and good enough, to do what we want to do, then I try to verbalize that. When things aren’t up to standard, in my opinion, I try to verbalize that as well. I probably could have done that in a better way on Sunday.”

Burrow hasn’t been shy about showing his frustration around the locker room, saying he’s keeping everyone to a “high standard.”

“I just hold myself and I hold our team to a high standard,” Burrow said. “I expect greatness out of us. When it’s not that from myself, when it’s not that from everybody, I get frustrated.”

Burrow said he’s trying to emulate great quarterbacks like Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Drew Brees, understanding those players never threw teammates under the bus.

“(They) never threw anybody under the bus,” Burrow said. “Always have the demeanor that you want to see from a quarterback, and … those guys get heated on the sideline, too. That’s part of the game.”

Browns

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is trying to prove to the team’s brass that he’s worthy of starter consideration in 2025.

“Oh yeah, oh yeah,” Thompson-Robinson said, via PFT. “Best believe we’re trying to take full advantage of it, too. We’re going to go out there and we’re going to try to win these games.”

Ravens

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey said there’s extra emphasis on beating the Steelers in Week 16 given Pittsburgh has won eight of the last nine meetings between the two teams.

“The defensive meeting today was a little fiery, the team meeting was a little fiery, but it’s just going to build this week, and it’ll get talked about,” Humphrey said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think some people got a taste of it. There were a couple of skirmishes in the last game, but this is big. This means a lot to a lot of people. It means a lot to me being here for a long time, and if you don’t understand, the message will be very clear as the week goes on.”

Ravens ILB Trenton Simpson lost his starting job, but DC Zach Orr said he remains in the picture at inside linebacker and they’ll need him going forward, via Jeff Zrebiec.