AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Elijah Moore, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow did a pre-game workout ahead of the team’s preseason game on Friday as he works his way back from a calf strain. However, Bengals HC Zac Taylor said there’s no new news from what he said Wednesday — “The timeline is several weeks from when I said several weeks (July 28).” — and Burrow remains on that timeline.

“I think things are good and he’s progressing as he should,” said Taylor via WKRC. “I think everything has been positive.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said “we’ll see” when asked if WR Elijah Moore would participate in joint practices against the Eagles this week. Moore exited Saturday’s preseason game with a rib injury and was deemed “day-to-day.” (Mary Kay Cabot)

Ravens

Ravens FB Patrick Ricard has already made one position change since entering the NFL, switching from defensive tackle to fullback. Ricard actually played over 100 snaps on either side of the ball in 2019 before going over to fullback full-time, where he’s made four straight Pro Bowls. But with a new offensive coordinator in Baltimore, Ricard is looking to further make himself valuable to the team. In his first practice since being activated from the PUP list, Ricard worked exclusively with the offensive line.

“We’re looking at that,” Ravens HC John Harbaugh acknowledged via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “It’s just a multitude role kind of thing. Pat’s quite an athlete. He can do a lot of different things, and maybe we expand his role just a little bit for a little bit of time here and see how he does.”

Harbaugh added Ricard’s job is going to be tougher because the Ravens are practically halfway through training camp already. But given how unique of a player Ricard has already proven to be, he didn’t rule it out.

“We just want to look at it right now and see what it looks like. If you feel good about it, then keep moving with it,” he said. “It’s kind of late, so he’d have to really look good for us to do that. But with Pat, you never know. I wouldn’t count him out.”

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley has a minor hamstring tweak, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.