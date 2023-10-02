AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Jadeveon Clowney, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow expressed his frustration with the team’s 1-3 record on the season.

“I would say whenever you’re 1-3, you’re going to be frustrated,” Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk. “You’re going to be angry. You’re going to be wanting to win games. And we haven’t been. We’re not going to let anything like that come between us. That’s how you end up having a bad season.

“We’ve had a bad start. We’ve had a bad first quarter, so we got three more quarters of the year to get through and go from there.”

As for what’s going wrong for the Bengals’ offense, Burrow pointed to execution.

“We just haven’t executed the way we needed to win these games,” Burrow said. “So, as soon as we fix that, we’re going to start winning games. Like I said, we just got to keep chucking away every day in practice and continue to get better. Come back next week.”

Browns

Browns Kevin Stefanski pointed out after the loss to Baltimore that QB Deshaun Watson has nothing torn or separated in the right shoulder. He also has no structural damage. Stefanski added that Watson wanted to play but the team held him back and is taking the injury day by day. ( HCpointed out after the loss to Baltimore that QBhas nothing torn or separated in the right shoulder. He also has no structural damage. Stefanski added that Watson wanted to play but the team held him back and is taking the injury day by day. ( Scott Petrak

Browns DE Myles Garrett added that the team has Watson’s back when it came to him not playing against the Ravens. (Petrak)

added that the team has Watson’s back when it came to him not playing against the Ravens. (Petrak) Browns Dorian Thompson-Robinson said he told himself he was a winner prior to his first start, which ended up going poorly as he threw three interceptions: “Nobody likes losing, especially me. I’m a big winner.” ( QBsaid he told himself he was a winner prior to his first start, which ended up going poorly as he threw three interceptions: “Nobody likes losing, especially me. I’m a big winner.” ( Petrak

Ravens

Ravens DE Jadeveon Clowney on LB Roquan Smith : “I (haven’t) played with nobody like Roquan. In 10 years, no linebacker that I’ve ever played with is better than him. I got a lot of friends that played with me too at linebacker, but there ain’t no attitude or intensity they played with like Roquan Smith.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

on LB : “I (haven’t) played with nobody like Roquan. In 10 years, no linebacker that I’ve ever played with is better than him. I got a lot of friends that played with me too at linebacker, but there ain’t no attitude or intensity they played with like Roquan Smith.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Clowney continued on Smith: “He’s bringing out the best of a lot of guys around him. When you got a leader like that, who is going to put it all out there, not just Sundays, but Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, the whole week. He comes into the game and it just rolls over. It’s contagious.” (Zrebiec)