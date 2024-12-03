AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Justin Tucker, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the rest of the season after falling to 4-8: “We’ll learn a lot about who we have in the locker room, the guys we can count on going forward and guys that we can’t. I think the next five weeks are gonna say a lot about who we can count on and who we can’t.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Burrow spoke on the pressure every week with their backs against the wall: "Yeah, I feel it. I feel the pressure on me to be great. That's part of playing quarterback in the NFL. I just have to play to the absolute peak of my ability every week for us to go and win. Some games I've done that. Some games I haven't. And so, you know, I'm just trying to be as consistent as I can for the team, try to take care of ball better and go from there." (Dehner Jr.)

Burrow was asked if they need to make changes to fare better in the division: “I would say we need to change a lot of things this year. We haven’t been good enough to win games. It starts with your division.” (Kelsey Conway)

Bengals HC Zac Taylor on the tackling of his defense following the loss to the Steelers: “I don’t question the effort. We’ve just got to get guys on the ground.” (Jay Morrison)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes K Justin Tucker is “definitely capable of making every kick. … Nobody wants to make those kicks more than Justin.” (Mike Garafolo)

Harbaugh also shut down the idea that they could move on from Tucker: "If you're asking me are we going to move on from Justin Tucker, I'm not really planning on doing that right now." (Garafolo)

Regarding WR Diontae Johnson, Harbaugh wouldn’t comment on his lack of playing time and said he needs to get more information first. (Garafolo)

Steelers

Steelers QB Russell Wilson spoke on how much fun he’s having after throwing for over 400 yards in the win over the Bengals in Week 13.

“It was fun. We just had a great time,” Wilson said, via Mitch Stacy of The Associated Press. “We knew it was a matchup. We knew it was going to be a heavyweight fight.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin talked about WR George Pickens after having two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in Week 13: “He’s just got to grow up man. This emotional game, man, these divisional games are big. He got a target on his back because he’s George, he understands that, but he’s got to grow up. He’s got to grow up in a hurry.” (Brooke Pryor)