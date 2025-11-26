AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been out since Week 2 with his turf toe injury, but looks poised to return in Week 13. When asked if he’s concerned about suffering another injury, Burrow said he will never hold himself back if he’s healthy enough to go.

“I’m not gonna ever go to somebody and say ‘I’m healthy, but I don’t think I should go out there and play,’” Burrow said, via PFT. “That doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. I’m not gonna live my life and play this game, scared of something happening. Yeah, something’s gonna happen. It’s football.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says the Bengals are being monitored for a potential coaching change after the season.

Browns

The Browns signed DE Alex Wright to a three-year, $33 million extension with $21.305 million guaranteed, including $20 million in new guarantees. The deal has a $3.73 million signing bonus, a $22.42 million option bonus, and base salaries of $1.215 million, $1.26 million, and $1.3 million through 2028. (Over The Cap)

The full guarantee comes from the signing bonus, the 2026 salary, and the remaining balance of his 2025 salary. If Wright is on the roster on the third day of the 2026 league year, he'll get a $4.25 million full guarantee on his 2027 salary. Another $4.75 million becomes guaranteed on the third day of the 2027 league year, and another $1 million roster bonus can be earned if he's on the roster on the third day of the 2028 league year. (Over The Cap)

The deal has $1 million in annual per-game roster bonuses from 2026 to 2028 and workout bonuses each year. There are also four void years for salary cap purposes. (Over The Cap)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said despite QB Lamar Jackson‘s struggles, he still has complete confidence in him.

“[I have the] utmost confidence in Lamar Jackson, I always will,” Harbaugh said, via Ravens Wire. “He’s my guy. He’s our guy. He’s our quarterback. Lamar is doing what he needs to do. He is winning football games. It’s not always pretty. I don’t know how many times in the last however many years where we’ve had wins like this, where we’ve gotten up here and have said, ‘It’s not pretty, it’s not perfect, but it’s us. It’s competing and fighting.’ And that’s what Lamar is doing. The pretty games will be there. They’ll be there for Lamar Jackson; you can bet on that. But I’m proud of him right now. I’m really proud of him and the way he’s fighting to win football games.”

Jackson says he has his mind on winning games and isn’t thinking about the injuries that have plagued him this season.

“I don’t think about that. We’re winning, so that’s what it’s all about,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “I can’t control an injury. Things like that happen. Unfortunately, it’s just happening at the wrong time, I believe. But we’re winning.”