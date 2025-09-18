AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Mark Andrews, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is set to miss extended time after undergoing surgery on his turf toe injury. When asked if Cincinnati’s playing style is impacting Burrow’s health, HC Zac Taylor responded that their system has led to a lot of success, but accepts blame for the quarterback’s health woes.

“I get it, I understand where people are going to come from,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “It’s going to be very attacking of us and our style of play that’s got us to a Super Bowl and an AFC Championship and two division titles and won a lot of games for us. We are always evaluating how we can protect our players and put them in the best position possible. I take accountability for that. If people want to blame me for putting him in a position, I’m fine taking that. We’ll continue to put the best plan forward to put Jake (Browning) in a great position to go help us beat Minnesota.”

Taylor also thinks Burrow’s injury was mostly unavoidable.

“It’s unfortunate that this happened, but again, that’s part of football and that’s what’s going to happen,” Taylor said. “Guys are in the pocket, guys are moving around. I don’t know how a turf toe injury fully happens. How you got to get hit or stepped on. I know potentially he could have been clean for 99 percent of the game and the one play is where this happens.”

Taylor did not have a timeline for when Burrow would have surgery but was firm in not ruling him out for the season. (Ben Baby)

Ravens

Baltimore has scored the most points in the NFL through two games, but some normal contributors haven’t put up great numbers, like TE Mark Andrews with two total catches. Ravens HC John Harbaugh spoke on the tricky situation of getting everyone involved with this many offensive weapons.

“That’s kind of a blessing, but it’s also a dilemma, and we’re working through it, but hopefully it’s a tiny dilemma that puts a lot of points on the board,” Harbaugh said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “That’s what we’re hoping for.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers believes a loss early on in the season is good for the team.

“It’s Week 2, come on now, it’s Week 2,” Rodgers said, via PFT. “I mean like, it’s good for us. Last week, probably, there were some people feeling pretty good because everybody outside the building was talking about how great we were on offense. 34 points. That’s the league. You can’t ride the highs or the lows. You gotta refocus every week and be a professional.”

Steelers DT Isaiahh Loudermilk has a high ankle sprain that will sideline him for multiple weeks. He was later placed on injured reserve. (Brooke Pryor)

has a high ankle sprain that will sideline him for multiple weeks. He was later placed on injured reserve. (Brooke Pryor) Pittsburgh OLB Alex Highsmith is also out with an ankle sprain, but his is less significant. (Pryor)

is also out with an ankle sprain, but his is less significant. (Pryor) Per HC Mike Tomlin, they aren’t likely to use third-round RB Kaleb Johnson as a return man in the short term, but they will give him a chance to earn the job back later. (Nick Farabaugh)