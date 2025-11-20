AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write that Bengals QB Joe Burrow will be ramping up his practice participation with the target of playing on Thanksgiving against the Ravens next Thursday, with Week 14 against the Bills the fallback if that doesn’t work out. They both reiterate that Burrow wants to return to the field even with Cincinnati’s record.

With the caveat that hot seat speculation at this time of year usually comes from people on the outside monitoring things, not internal sources, Graziano notes there’s some thought Bengals HC Zac Taylor could be in danger.

Taylor said TE Mike Gesicki is "ready to hit the ground running" after being designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, via Ben Baby.

Taylor said RB Samaje Perine (ankle) is doubtful to play in Week 12, via Baby.

Taylor mentioned QB Joe Flacco (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday but is expected to throw on Thursday. Burrow, meanwhile, participated in 11-on-11 drills on Wednesday, via Kelsey Conway.

All three of the Ravens’ tight ends are in the final years of their contracts, including Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. Likely said they all understand the situation their tight ends are in.

“It’s something that everybody knows in the room and nobody speaks about,” Likely said, via Jeff Zrebeic of The Athletic.

Although Kolar admits each of them wants the ball and playing time, he mentioned that they are all supportive of each other.

“No one is naïve,” Kolar said. “It’s the NFL. Everybody wants the ball. Everyone wants targets. But I think we all have that respect and appreciation for each other, where we’re happy for one another, where we all root for each other’s success. It makes it easy to celebrate others’ successes because they help fuel the room and the team.”

Likely wants to make the most of the opportunities that come his way and put together positive work on film.

“It just comes back to the point of making the most of our opportunities,” Likely said. “Whether you get one target, five targets, 10 targets, zero targets, you’re trying to make the most out of the opportunity. At the end of the day, it’s what you put on film. Are you getting open on film to where you’re allowing yourself to be in position to get the ball, or are you just sulking in the moment or not trying to finish the play because you feel like you’re not involved?”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said RB Jaylen Warren ‘s ankle injury will limit him in the early practices this week but he’s positive about the back’s chances to play in Week 12. (Brooke Pryor)

said RB ‘s ankle injury will limit him in the early practices this week but he’s positive about the back’s chances to play in Week 12. (Brooke Pryor) Tomlin also mentioned CB Darius Slay will start this week over CB James Pierre but they will continue to use Pierre. (Nick Farabaugh)

will start this week over CB but they will continue to use Pierre. (Nick Farabaugh) Regarding QB Aaron Rodgers , Tomlin said he has a fracture in his wrist that won’t require surgery: “It’s about bracing it and securing it for his safety. I imagine we get some clarity as we push through the week.” (Ray Fittipaldo)

, Tomlin said he has a fracture in his wrist that won’t require surgery: “It’s about bracing it and securing it for his safety. I imagine we get some clarity as we push through the week.” (Ray Fittipaldo) Rodgers suffered a wrist injury in Week 11’s win over the Bengals. Rodgers said his availability will come down to “safety,” and he’ll be a gameday decision for their upcoming game against the Bears, via Brooke Pryor.