AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Todd Monken, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is incredibly optimistic about this coming season and Cincinnati’s chances of returning to the Super Bowl after a three-year playoff drought. Injuries to Burrow have played a big role in two of those three years, but the star quarterback says they actually have helped him evolve his game. He now thinks he’s better equipped than ever to do what is needed to win games.

“It’s where there’s a free runner in the pocket and I just dirt it, or a keeper and I get pressure, and I just throw it away, where normally my physical ability would have let me make that guy miss and go make a play; last year I couldn’t,” Burrow said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I had to get rid of the ball and live to see another down a little bit. Not being able to move around, I had to tailor my game to that. And so, as I said, I can play quarterback a lot of different ways. When it’s needed in the fourth quarter, I can go and do that. I can mitigate risk early in the game until it’s needed.”

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase will be limited this week, but HC Zac Taylor said he feels good about him, per Jay Morrison.

will be limited this week, but HC said he feels good about him, per Jay Morrison. Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins will be limited with a heel contusion, while CB Daxton Hill will work his way back this week and DE Shemar Stewart will remain on the rehab field this week. (Morrison)

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken didn’t comment when asked about whether fifth-round TE Joe Royer will play this year, as he’s missed all of camp due to personal reasons. (Scott Petrak)

didn’t comment when asked about whether fifth-round TE will play this year, as he’s missed all of camp due to personal reasons. (Scott Petrak) Monken said Teven Jenkins has the edge to win the starting RG job as of now, but third-rounder Austin Barber still has a shot to start: “It’s not done yet.” (Mary Kay Cabot)

has the edge to win the starting RG job as of now, but third-rounder still has a shot to start: “It’s not done yet.” (Mary Kay Cabot) Cleveland LB Carson Schwesinger was asked what he sees from the offense so far: “There’s a lot that they can do. The WR position has gained a lot of dynamic players, which is something you always have to account for. Same thing on the O line … they’re going to put some points on the board.” (Tony Grossi)

was asked what he sees from the offense so far: “There’s a lot that they can do. The WR position has gained a lot of dynamic players, which is something you always have to account for. Same thing on the O line … they’re going to put some points on the board.” (Tony Grossi) Monken believes QB Dillon Gabriel suffered his back injury on a third-down run last Thursday, but doesn’t believe it’s a major injury. (Zac Jackson)

suffered his back injury on a third-down run last Thursday, but doesn’t believe it’s a major injury. (Zac Jackson) Monken revealed QBs Shedeur Sanders and sixth-rounder Taylen Green will split scout team reps for the next two weeks without Gabriel. (Jackson)

and sixth-rounder will split scout team reps for the next two weeks without Gabriel. (Jackson) Monken felt G Zak Zinter earned his spot on the roster after his performances in the last two preseason games. (Jackson)

Steelers

Steelers GM Omar Khan talked about trading OT Broderick Jones and RB Kaleb Johnson : “We still think they’re really good football players, but sometimes a change of scenery is good for everyone.” (Brooke Pryor)

talked about trading OT and RB : “We still think they’re really good football players, but sometimes a change of scenery is good for everyone.” (Brooke Pryor) Khan spoke on keeping four QBs on the initial 53-man roster: “We really like that room, really like the mix of guys who are in there. Excited about the future with those guys.” (Pryor)

Regarding S DeShon Elliott , Khan said he didn’t have a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, but they are being cautious because of the severity. (Ray Fittipaldo)

, Khan said he didn’t have a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, but they are being cautious because of the severity. (Ray Fittipaldo) Khan said they have not “closed the door” on bringing back LB Elandon Roberts with one of the four remaining practice squad spots: “Not closing the door on that by any means. I have a lot of respect for E-Rob. We have some history with him, and he’s done a good job and love the player and love the person, certainly not closing the door.” (Pryor)

with one of the four remaining practice squad spots: “Not closing the door on that by any means. I have a lot of respect for E-Rob. We have some history with him, and he’s done a good job and love the player and love the person, certainly not closing the door.” (Pryor) With Elliott on IR, Khan thinks they will add a veteran safety in some manner, but was clear that they’ve been impressed with seventh-rounder Robert Spears-Jennings ‘ development. (Pryor)

‘ development. (Pryor) Khan feels seventh-rounder Eli Heidenreich earned his spot on the 53-man roster, and said his role will include both RB and WR: “There’s some versatility, playmaking there.” (Farabaugh)