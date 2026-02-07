AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Todd Monken, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Joe Burrow made headlines last year when saying during a press conference that he wasn’t having much fun playing because of his injuries. When asked if he is happy playing for the Bengals, Borrow responded: “Yeah, I am. I think, you know, everybody has bad days, right? Sometimes, they fall on press conference days…so that’s how it goes sometimes.” (SleeperBengals)

Browns

The Browns made the decision to hire Todd Monken as head coach over DC Jim Schwartz. Monken explained that they are not planning any changes to their defense, but wouldn’t elaborate on whether Schwartz would be back.

“We’re not planning to change the (defensive) system,” Monken said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “We’re built for the system the (players are) in currently. I’m not gonna get into staffing (today) because it’s not the time to get into that, but (the players) can rest assured we’re going to keep the same system. We’re still going to let them attack, still going to let them play free. I can’t see any other way. They’re a big reason why I took this job, the defensive players. I didn’t take this job because of Jim Schwartz. I have a lot of respect for Jim Schwartz, as I would hope he has for me. But I took it for the players here, the ownership and (general manager) Andrew Berry — and the ability to build this roster from the ground up on the offensive side.”

Monken reiterated that Cleveland’s defensive talent was a big part of their success, not just Schwartz’s coaching.

“I said this to the other guys (and) I didn’t think I’d say it, but I’m gonna say it (today). When I was preparing for the Cleveland Browns (in Baltimore), I wasn’t trying to chip Jim Schwartz,” Monken said. “I was chipping Myles Garrett. When I was sliding a protection to the outside linebackers or to Grant Delpit blitzing off the edge, I was sliding the protection to the players. When I was worried about throwing to the right against Denzel Ward or Tyson Campbell to the left, that’s what I was worried about.”

As for the starting quarterback role, Monken said everything is still “to be determined,” but is excited to work with Shedeur Sanders.

“I think like any position on the team, (the starter) is still to be determined,” Monken said. “Am I excited about Shedeur? Am I excited about all the quarterbacks in the room? Am I excited to coach this football team? Absolutely. I can’t wait for them to get back and for us to get started.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Browns are expected to hire Steelers assistant Matt Baker as assistant QB coach.

Steelers