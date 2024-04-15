AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Travis Kelce, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow appeared on the New Heights podcast and detailed the rivalry between Cincinnati and Kansas City, adding that he believes his team is built to beat that of the podcast co-host and Chiefs TE Travis Kelce.

“I think we both work really hard. They have great players, we have great players,” Burrow told Jason and Travis Kelce, per the Bengals website. “I think we match up pretty well with them. I think we’re built to beat them. I always appreciate the legendary battles we have. Guys are out there always making plays. Patrick (Mahomes) is always out there making plays. Both teams have big-time defensive lines. It’s a great matchup.”

British Colombia OT Giovanni Manu had an official 30 visit with the Bengals, per Jordan Schultz.

Browns

Anonymous NFL executives commented on some of the Browns’ moves this offseason, including trading for WR Jerry Jeudy then signing him to an extension, and opting to sign QB Jameis Winston as the backup instead of bringing back fan favorite QB Joe Flacco.

“I agree with their theory about getting ahead of the receiver market, which is going to take off, but I’m not sure Jeudy is the guy who makes the theory work,” an executive said, via The Athletic. “They are thinking, ‘Shoot, (Justin) Jefferson is about to get paid, and Chase is waiting for him to get paid. But Jeudy is not in that class, so who cares about those comps? This is basically what the Giants did with Daniel Jones.”

“You could have gotten a more game-manager type like Gardner Minshew and played to the strength of your defense,” an exec said, “or you can say, ‘Shoot, we’ve got good weapons outside. We have (David) Njoku and Jeudy and Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore. Let’s go ahead and sling it all over the yard with Jameis, the ultimate double agent.”

Ravens

UCF WR Javon Baker had an official 30 visit with the Ravens. (Aaron Wilson)