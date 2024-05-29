AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Wyatt Teller, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals second-year WR Andrei Iosivas said he’s established trust with Joe Burrow following his rookie season.

“Trust is built now,” Iosivas said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “Whatever you can do to get trust from everybody in the offensive room, you gotta do it.”

Bengals’ third-round WR Jermaine Burton said Burrow interjects during practice to harp on the details to receivers.

“A quarterback like Joe, he’s really detailed on those things,” Burton said. “Those are just things you gotta pay attention to.”

Bengals WR Trenton Irwin is entering his sixth year in Cincinnati. He mentioned it is important to be “on the same page” with Burrow

“One of the biggest things is being on the same page as Joe,” Irwin said. “If you’re on the same page as Joe, Joe can do special things and the team can do special things.”

Browns

After the Titans hired HC Brian Callahan from Cincinnati, former Browns OL coach Bill Callahan followed his son to Tennessee. Cleveland RG Wyatt Teller described the differences with new OL coach Andy Dickerson.

“I would say Bill was pretty hands-on,” Teller said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He’d get in your face if you messed up. But very much so it’s just a very different energy. … But coach Andy, he’s awesome. He’s getting after us, making sure we’re running, making sure we’re going to the right places and everything like that.”

“That doesn’t change from coach to coach. But, yeah, it’s a little bit of a transition. It’s different, but at the end of the day, he learned under Bill. So a lot of his techniques, a lot of his jargon is Bill’s stuff.”

Ravens

Ravens DC Zach Orr called S Kyle Hamilton the “ultimate chess piece.” (Ravens’ social media)

called S the “ultimate chess piece.” (Ravens’ social media) Baltimore WR coach Greg Lewis feels WR Malik Cunningham has made a “good transition” from QB to WR. (Jamison Hensley)

feels WR has made a “good transition” from QB to WR. (Jamison Hensley) Ravens TE Mark Andrews is impressed with WR Rashod Bateman : “He looks incredible. He looks as put together as he’s ever been. It’s going to be a big year for Rashod Bateman. I’m calling it now.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

is impressed with WR : “He looks incredible. He looks as put together as he’s ever been. It’s going to be a big year for Rashod Bateman. I’m calling it now.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Bateman talked about how surprised he was with the extension: “The extension came out of nowhere. I didn’t see them doing that. It was a no brainer. I’m excited to be here.” (Zrebiec)

Baltimore TE Isaiah Likely on what last year meant for his growth as he stepped into the starting role: “I’ll say a confidence boost. I mean, it definitely showed me that the game’s definitely slowing down.” (Hensley)