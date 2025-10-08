AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, John Harbaugh, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Jake Browning was 0-3 as the Bengals’ starting quarterback, filling in for Joe Burrow. Cincinnati OC Dan Pitcher thinks Browning’s struggles have to do with their entire offense instead of just the quarterback.

“It’s human beings playing a complicated game,” Pitcher said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “And when you find yourself in a rhythm and you have confidence and one play, a good play, becomes two good plays, becomes four good plays. That’s a different feeling than what he’s feeling right now, which is probably the opposite of that, where errors are compounding a little bit. And so, I would say it’s just kind of been … it’s not just Jake. Obviously, we’re battling through it right now as an offense. And when you find yourself there, it’s hard. It feels like it’s going to take a Herculean effort sometimes, and that’s not necessarily true. It’s really just a matter of making the plays that are in front of you. So, I just think that that’s kind of where he’s at right now.”

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bengals would like new QB Joe Flacco to be able to play in Week 6 against the Packers. Schefter adds they expect Flacco to be a quick learner.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh isn’t ready to hit the panic button and consider it a lost season after a 1-4 start through five games.

“You can’t sit there and say all is lost. We just don’t,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “And we’ve done it before — other teams have done it before — so we’re going to go to work and try to make that happen.”

Harbaugh also mentioned they will “consider everything,” which could include a quarterback change to Tyler Huntley if Lamar Jackson remains out.

“We’ll consider everything, every part of it to try to get the win. That’ll be talked about the next 24 hours.”

Harbaugh said it was a surprise that FB Patrick Ricard has missed every game this season, as they initially thought it would be a two-to-three-week injury, but he tweaked it during recovery. (Jamison Hensley)

