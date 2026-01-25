AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Veteran QB Joe Flacco was asked during a recent podcast appearance if he was considering retiring now that the season was over.

“A lot of guys talk about falling out of love with the game or just kind of knowing,” Flacco said on the BMore Football Podcast. “I don’t think that’s hit me yet. We talk about 40 being an old age, but in the grand scheme of things, I don’t really think you’re that old. I think we’ve had a couple guys in front of me that are the best to ever do it that have shown if you want to do it, you can still play at a high level.”

“I’ve tried to come up with a good answer for everybody, but it’s a hard question to answer,” Flacco added. “I’ve played football most of my life. I think you think about an end. You do think about one day being done, but at the same time, year to year, you don’t really think about that. You’re just like, ‘Oh, offseason. Time to work out and get ready for the next season.’ And I think that for the most part, my head is still in that space.”

Ravens

Now the head coach of the Giants, John Harbaugh still took time to answer questions about his relationship with QB Lamar Jackson.

“Phenomenal relationship with Lamar,” Harbaugh said in an interview with WFAN 660. “Everything has been absolutely positive. Ask him, he’ll tell you. We love each other. We tell each other we love each other. He’s one of my favorite human beings…We revolutionized offensive football with Lamar Jackson. I don’t know why that doesn’t get written about more. So let’s talk about that more.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler lists former Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, Bills OC Joe Brady, and Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb as some names worth watching for the Ravens’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

Steelers

PennLive.com’s Nick Farabaugh points out that Bears DB coach Al Harris , who has been interviewing for some defensive coordinator vacancies around the league, was new Steelers HC Mike McCarthy ‘s DB coach in Dallas and would be a candidate for the Pittsburgh DC vacancy.

also held the same role with McCarthy in Dallas and is a candidate to be retained. The Steelers are adding former Commanders director of college personnel Tim Gribble to their scouting department. He had been with the Commanders for nearly 25 years. (Aaron Wilson)