AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Shemar Stewart, Bengals, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals first-round DE Shemar Stewart is still seeking his first sack and tackle for loss through five appearances and four starts. Cincinnati DC Al Golden feels the game still needs to slow down for the first-round rookie.

“He’ll be the first to tell you he just needs to be more consistent,” Golden said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “It needs to slow down for him.”

Golden mentioned that Stewart is still working to understand the balance between technique, assignment and digesting opposing offenses.

“It’s technique on top of assignment on top of what the offense is doing to you,” Golden said. “That’s a lot for him right now, for where he is. Once it slows down, I know his talent is going to take over. That’s what we’re trying to do. That’s where we’re trying to get him to so that he can go back to enjoying the game and play with passion.”

Bengals

Joe Burrow is nearing his return as the Bengals’ starting quarterback, meaning Joe Flacco will move to the bench. When asked about his future, Flacco said he’s not looking too far ahead and is only focused on the week ahead.