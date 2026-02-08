AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Trey Hendrickson, Jim Schwartz, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bengals have expressed an interest in re-signing veteran QB Joe Flacco.
- Fowler also reports that DE Trey Hendrickson will have plenty of suitors should he hit free agency, including the Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Colts.
Browns
- Dan Graziano believes that former Browns DC Jim Schwartz will most likely sit out for a year before looking at defensive coordinator jobs in the next cycle.
- Matt Zenitz reports that the Browns will promote Christian Jones from TE coach to WR coach on the new staff of HC Todd Monken.
- Zenitz also reports that the Browns are expected to hire Bobby Johnson as an assistant OL coach.
Ravens
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Ravens are hiring former Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady in the same role.
- The Ravens are hiring Michigan’s Lou Esposito as their new DL coach. (Matt Zenitz)
- The Ravens are hiring Duke’s Harland Bower as their OLB coach. (Zenitz)
- The Ravens are expected to hire Broncos pass game specialist Zack Grossi as their TE coach. (Zenitz)
- The Ravens are hiring Patrick Kramer as a member of their offensive staff. (Zenitz)
