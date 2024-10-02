AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Mason Rudolph, Colts, Titans

Colts

When Colts QB Anthony Richardson left the game with a hip injury in Week 4, QB Joe Flacco got his first game action since his run with the Browns a year ago. Flacco talked about taking care of what’s in his control and having fun through the whole process.

“Yeah, for sure,” Flacco said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “You never know what’s gonna happen in this league. Some things aren’t up to you. So all you can do is go out there, play the best you can and forget about everything else. Listen, there was a lot to it. It was so much fun last year going out, playing the way I did. Definitely, I think you always kind of hope that you get a chance to go play for real again. But, hey, this is the nature of it, and this is where I am.”

“So I just got to make the most of it. Enjoy every day. You can’t be negative because if you’re negative, it’s going to affect you in a lot of ways. And a day like today, when you’re called on and the team needs to rely on you, you’re not going to be there because you’re in this negative headspace. And that’s the last thing I want to do.”

Colts DE Tyquan Lewis could return later in the season from injured reserve. (Joel A. Erickson)

Titans

Titans QB Mason Rudolph came in to relieve QB Will Levis after he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4. Tennessee HC Brian Callahan mentioned Levis will remain the starter when he’s healthy and gave a positive update on his status.

“Will’s healthy, he’s our quarterback,” Callahan said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “He’s our starter when he’s healthy and we’re ready to roll with him.”

“I don’t think it’s going to be anything too seriously other than just your normal AC-style injury. As of right now, I don’t think it’s a long-term issue for us.”

Callahan mentioned Levis hurt his shoulder and tried to return but Callahan decided to keep him out. (Terry McCormick)

Callahan on Levis: “If Will Levis is healthy, 100 percent he’s our quarterback.” (Jim Wyatt)

After Rudolph led the team to victory, Callahan reviewed his performance: “We didn’t ask a lot of Mason Rudolph in the 2nd half. Relied on the running game, and defense. Mason managed the game well and made sure nothing disastrous happened.” (Wyatt)

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan reflected on getting his first win as a head coach after knocking off the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.

“I don’t know if I can put it into words for you,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “It feels great, most importantly because our guys deserve it. These guys work hard, and they practice hard, and they do everything right. They deserve to win.”

Callahan said CBs coach Chris Harris missed Week 4’s game for personal reasons and there is no timetable on his return right now, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

missed Week 4’s game for personal reasons and there is no timetable on his return right now, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. Titans DT Jeffery Simmons said he tore a ligament in his elbow but is feeling “much better” and requires rest instead of surgery, via Terry McCormick.