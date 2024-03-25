AFC Notes: Joe Hortiz, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton mentioned the difficulties that come with scouting the QB position ahead of the draft. After parting ways with QB Russell Wilson, Denver could look to the rookie class for a potential replacement.

“I think one thing that’s hard to measure is their ability to multitask, process and make decisions,” Payton said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “You can visit with someone and they can be intelligent, but how quickly can they deliver the information? How quickly can they get through the progression? Are they accurate?”

“There are some fundamental things that we have to see that are present. Sometimes it’s not as difficult as we make it out to be and then sometimes it’s very difficult. I think we’ll be really good at this, and I think to some degree, we’re glad that a lot of people aren’t.”

The Broncos are hoping to schedule a private workout with UAB WR Tejhuan Palmer if his hamstring heals. (Tony Pauline)

Chargers

The Chargers were in a tough spot with the salary cap this offseason which led to the departure of WRs Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. Los Angeles GM Joe Hortiz figured they would have to lose some key contributors, but he was thrilled to retain OLBs Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

“We certainly did what we did with them and they certainly gained things on their end, too. It was a win-win for both of us,” Hortiz said, via Valentina Martinez of the Chargers Wire. “I had conversations with Joey prior to it and I talked to Khalil after. You know how much they want to be here and that’s exciting to me. We want to bring great players in here so they can see it.”

“I will say this: I’m very happy we were able to get something done with Khalil and Joey. I expect that they will help our defense tremendously. I know that when they have been on the field together offenses have to account for them.”

