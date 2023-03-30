AFC Notes: Joe Mixon, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn said RB Joe Mixon is still the team’s main option at that position but alluded to potential additions in free agency or the draft altering those plans.

“He’s done a lot of great things for the team. I think he’s still got a lot of great production in him,” Blackburn said via the team’s website. “There is a whole myriad of things that can happen. And I don’t want to imply that anything is going to happen or not going to happen because it all can depend on so many other things. It’s a big jigsaw puzzle and you put one piece in and maybe that changes the way you see another piece. So we just have to wait and see how things play out a little bit.”

Arkansas State OL Jordan Rhodes has a private workout scheduled with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)

has a private workout scheduled with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson) The Bengals recently had a private meeting with Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell , according to Tom Pelissero.

, according to Tom Pelissero. Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie will take a top 30 visit with the Bengals. (Ryan Fowler)

Ravens

ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes Ravens QB Lamar Jackson toyed with the idea of showing up to the owners meeting in Arizona like free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. did to meet with other teams, but ultimately decided against it.

toyed with the idea of showing up to the owners meeting in Arizona like free agent WR did to meet with other teams, but ultimately decided against it. He adds his sense is the Ravens remain optimistic about a resolution to this situation that locks Jackson up long-term in Baltimore, but at the same time they’d listen if a team like the Colts approached them about a trade.

For what it’s worth, a number of prominent decision-makers for different teams all commented on Jackson at the meetings and Graziano says the Ravens sounded the most interested in him.

Graziano adds the Ravens have made a push for Beckham and multiple teams have offers on the table for him now. He’s believed to be leaning toward the Jets and just waiting for the Rodgers trade to be finalized.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler adds the Ravens have been thorough in exploring their options to add at receiver, looking into the trade markets for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins and Broncos WR Courtland Sutton .

and Broncos WR . Maryland CB Deonte Banks met with the Ravens at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Ravens at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Arkansas WR Jadon Haselwood met with the Ravens at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Steelers