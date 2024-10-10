AFC Notes: Joe Mixon, Will Levis, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said QB Anthony Richardson (oblique) practiced on Wednesday, but RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) did not participate, per George Bremer.

Steichen said Richardson is feeling “way better” than last week but is still taking things “day-by-day.” (Bremer)

Texans

Texans RB Joe Mixon has been out since Week 2 after suffering an injury following a hip drop tackle. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans said the situation is a good illustration of why the league is trying to eliminate the play from the game.

“Joe is out because of that, the hip drop tackle, and the NFL is doing a great job of communicating for an entire league of how we want to tackle, how we should tackle. And we’re trying to get that out of the game,” Ryans said via Aaron Wilson. “I think some guys have been fined for making those illegal tackles, but the fine doesn’t get your guy back soon enough. So, it still hurt us that Joe was out and we just want to make sure, as a league, we’re doing a better job of eliminating the hip drop tackle, make sure we’re running our feet as defenders and making sure we just get that out of the game.”

Texans second-round CB Kamari Lassiter suffered an injury that could keep him out of Week 6 and his status is still being determined. (Wilson)

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said recently signed practice squad QB Trevor Siemian has an innate ability to quickly learn offenses and they felt a need for an extra quarterback with Will Levis (shoulder) still not fully recovered, via Terry McCormick.

As for promoted OT Leroy Watson , Callahan said he will compete with Nicholas Petit-Frere for the starting right tackle job this week in practice, per Jim Wyatt.

