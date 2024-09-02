AFC Notes: Joey Bosa, Andy Reid, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Denver experienced a massive shift this offseason after releasing veterans like QB Russell Wilson and S Justin Simmons and embracing their young core. Broncos owner Greg Penner has high expectations for the season and described how pleased he’s been with the staff and players.

“I’m encouraged by what I saw in training camp,” Penner said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website. “You go back to when I spoke after the season, I said this is going to be a critical offseason and it’s obviously too early to declare [it] a success, but I’ve been really impressed with what [Head Coach] Sean [Payton] and [General Manager] George [Paton] have done this offseason with the veteran players we brought in through free agency or trades, our approach to the draft [and] what we did there.”

“It’s a young team, but I’ve got high expectations for what we can accomplish.”

Penner also outlined what he’s liked about first-round QB Bo Nix.

“I’ve been really impressed with his poise and maturity. That’s something about starting that many games in college that obviously develops that, and I think he’s got some incredible traits. It was great to see how he played in the first two preseason games. I had a chance to call him after Sean announced that he’d be the starting quarterback. I had a great conversation with him then. All rookies are going to go through some ups and downs in their first season, and I told him, ‘We’re going support you.'”

Chargers

Chargers DE Joey Bosa broke his hand during their joint practice with the Rams early in training camp. Bosa described the toll the injury took but is optimistic about how he will perform in Week 1.

“It sucks. I mean, the first second you get injured, you have a million thoughts go through your head and most of them are negative,” Bosa said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “I was feeling really good about the place I was heading to, and I still do. I went through the woes for a couple of days and, you know, got good news and, you know, moved on.”

“I’m feeling confident about having to perform, especially with another full week.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid wouldn’t rule out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster or RB Samaje Perine playing in Week 1.

“I think yes, absolutely. Yeah, I think so. I’ve just got to see with Perine on where he’s at in picking everything up. I’m not going to put him in a bad position, obviously, but I think he’s going to be fine. He’s been in here cranking away. So we’ll see how everything goes,” Reid said, per Jesse Newell.