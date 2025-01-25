AFC Notes: Joey Bosa, DeAndre Hopkins, Travis Kelce, Chargers, Chiefs

Chargers

Daniel Popper of The Athletic thinks Chargers DE Joey Bosa is a name to watch to be cut because of the potential $25 million in cap savings.

is a name to watch to be cut because of the potential $25 million in cap savings. Popper also believes the Chargers will be awarded a fifth, sixth, and seventh-round compensatory pick.

When it comes to roster needs, Popper names interior offensive line, receiver, tight end, edge rusher, and cornerback as the top five.

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce continues to show why he’s one of the all-time greats at the position after a 117-yard performance in the Divisional Round. Arizona TE Trey McBride expressed respect and raved about Kelce’s development and increased understanding of the game as his physical tools have diminished.

“Travis (Kelce) is a great player,” McBride said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “He does a lot of things very well, but I think something that sticks out to me is his ability to get open and find zones. He’s not the fastest guy anymore, he’s not the quickest guy anymore, but he still finds a way to get open and find those zones in defenses. I love watching him play. I love everything that he does. He’s been such an elite player in this league for such a long time, so it’s hard not to put the respect on him. But he’s a heck of a player, a great person, and I’m excited to see what they do this weekend against the (Buffalo) Bills.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce spoke about the upcoming AFC Championship game against the Bills: “Honestly, it’s just the mindset & devotion to your craft, just making sure you’re going to work more now than ever. I’m just excited for the challenges I get in this game. This is one of the biggest challenges we’ve ever had.” ( Nate Taylor )

Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins will play in his first conference championship on Sunday in his 12th year in the league. Hopkins talked about how special it is to play games deep into January like he always dreamed of as a kid.

“Childhood dream, I played Madden, growing up always, trying to get to that Super Bowl game,” Hopkins said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “So as a kid, that’s a lifelong goal, and I don’t like looking ahead, so, got to go out and practice today. And, you know, be perfect. It’s the preparation that I enjoy about it, more so than anything.”