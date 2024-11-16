AFC Notes: Joey Bosa, Kareem Hunt, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto currently leads the team in sacks with seven this season thus far. Sean Payton thinks Bonitto has taken a “leap” with his development and praised his ability to get around the edge.

“He’s certainly made the leap,” Payton said, via BroncosWire. “He’s getting more snaps. He’s getting more pass-rush snaps. I think the key for Nik was playing the run and running at him. He’s at the right weight now. He’s a guy that plays with real good bend. He can bend and torque his body. He has a lot in the tank relative to his pass rush, and what he wants to do and how to set somebody up. He’s really helped us.”

Chargers

Over the last few seasons, the Chargers defense has underperformed despite having plenty of individual talent. Los Angeles DE Joey Bosa talked about why their skill sets are finally translating to success in the field.

“I think they’re tired of being great players individually and not really accomplishing a lot as a team,” Bosa said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “I know we’ve had some really good seasons here, but we’ve really never taken it to the next level and we just feel like we have the staff and we have all the pieces here to do that and we don’t want to miss out on our opportunity.”

First-year DC Jesse Minter explained his goal of making defense as understandable as possible.

“I do think that we have a very teachable defense,” Minter said. “That to me is like the major goal of anything … how can the guys take what you’re trying to do, understand it really well, [and] become problem solvers on the field.”

Chiefs

In the absence of RB Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt has stepped up and thrived after re-joining the team. Kansas City OC Matt Nagy talked about how they will utilize both backs as Pacheco nears his return.

“Well, just those guys both want the football, which is a great thing. And again, they’re really good when they have the football. So again, positive for the Chiefs and the fact that they run hard, they’re physical and violent.” Nagy said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “Pop (Isiah Pacheco) brings that. Pacheco brings that Energizer Bunny mentality of excitement and fire, and you put that together with Kareem. It’s a great one-two punch, per se.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced Pacheco and DE Charles Omenihu will not play in Week 11 but WR JuJu Smith-Schuster should be good to go. (Adam Teicher)