AFC Notes: John Harbaugh, Pat Freiermuth, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said he’s not concerned about their offensive line after Week 1 and is confident they will return to form by season’s end.

“I’m not too worried about the offensive line … I watch all the other offensive lines in the National Football League, and I think if you applied the same standard to the other offensive lines out there, you’d be like, ‘Oh boy, that’s a tough position to play against these guys,” Harbaugh said, via RavensWire. “Our offensive line is going to be really good this year. I believe that. And we’re working really hard towards that. … I think by the end of the season, you’re going to feel real good about our offensive line.”

Harbaugh would not say why QB Lamar Jackson wasn’t at practice Monday and the public will learn more when the injury report comes out on Wednesday. (Jonathan Jones)

Steelers

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth ‘s four-year extension has a base value of $48.4 million, $11.6 million guaranteed, and a $10.5 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.10 million, $10.79 million, $7.60 million, $8.50 million and $6.89 million (Spotrac)

His 2024 base salary is fully guaranteed and there is also a roster bonus of $1.5 million from 2026 to 2028. (Spotrac)

According to Ray Fittipaldo, Pittsburgh CB Darius Rush is in the concussion protocol and OT Dan Moore has an ankle injury that will limit him early in the week.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said they need to see if QB Russell Wilson can play at a high level and protect himself before deciding whether he can return in Week 2. (Gerry Dulac)

said they need to see if QB can play at a high level and protect himself before deciding whether he can return in Week 2. (Gerry Dulac) Tomlin on who they expect to start this week: “But as I sit here today, we’re preparing as if Justin (Fields) is going to be our quarterback. I think that’s the appropriate way to do it. Speculation is a waste of time. Russell’s hurt.” (Tom Pelissero)

Tomlin also adds RB Jaylen Warren is "healthy enough" but called it a "slippery slope" to say if he's 100 percent. (Brooke Pryor)

is “healthy enough” but called it a “slippery slope” to say if he’s 100 percent. (Brooke Pryor) According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers worked out four players on Tuesday including WR Shaquan Davis, CB Kaleb Hayes, DB Anthony Johnson, and CB Cameron McCutcheon. Of this group, Pittsburgh signed Davis to their practice squad.