AFC Notes: Jonah Coleman, Jim Harbaugh, Jaylen Waddle, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said that rookie RB Jonah Coleman has made a strong first impression on the team and could carve out a meaningful role in his first season.

“Good,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “He had a good rookie camp. He’s put together well. There are some positions, I think, that are a little bit more difficult to evaluate [this time of year]. Ultimately, with him as a runner, they have to tackle you, but he’s all football.”

Broncos

Broncos LT Garett Bolles believes that WR Jaylen Waddle was the piece that the team was missing offensively.

“Our team was just missing one piece, we were missing that Jaylen Waddle,” Bolles said, via Broncos Wire. “We were missing that electrifying dude that could come across the middle, can get the deep ball, can have the speed around the edge, we hand it off to him when he’s in motion, and all the above.”

Chargers

The Chargers go into their offseason program with competition for the starting left guard role. Los Angeles HC Jim Harbaugh said there is “very good competition” for the job, and they will ultimately decide on things in training camp.

“Left guard specifically, very good competition at that position for a starting job,” Harbaugh said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site. “We are talking about left guard so when the pads come on, that will be decided.”

Second-round G Jake Slaughter and Kayode Awosika both took first-team reps at left guard in minicamp. Harbaugh said that Slaughter has been working hard in practice, while both players have been working well with OL coach Butch Barry.

“[Slaughter’s] a football guy. He loves to practice,” Harbaugh said. “I love that they’re all getting Butch’s coaching and they don’t know any other way to do it but the way he’s teaching it and installing it. Been a lot of good, pretty darn smooth, and just gets better pretty much every day. That’s what I’ve seen from him … from really our whole offensive line.”

Harbaugh mentioned that Trevor Penning was working through an injury and is another option at left guard.

“[Penning] was working through something in the beginning of OTAs but he’s back out there now and healthy,” Harbaugh said. “There’s a lot of options and I think there will be the separation of starter ,we’ll see more of that when the pads come on and the preseason games come on. But right now, I’m looking at 14, 15 guys that can all make it, make the roster. That bodes well for us.”