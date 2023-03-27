AFC Notes: Jonah Williams, Bengals, Elijah Moore, Browns, Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Bengals

Outkick’s Armando Salguero writes that so far the trade market for Bengals LT Jonah Williams has been weak. One GM for another team told him it’s because Williams wants to be a left tackle and some teams question how well he fits there: “He’s not a big man with long arms and he plays like it. He might not even be a tackle.”

, the Bengals want to move Williams to right tackle. But he’s declined in a contract year. A scout told Salguero something similar happened when Williams was in college, as Alabama wanted to move him to center his senior year but he declined. Bengals HC Zac Taylor said he has no update on a potential contract extension for QB Joe Burrow, adding: “Not my job thankfully.” (Jay Morrison)

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry said that they actually tried to trade for WR Elijah Moore last year, but the Jets weren’t looking to move him at that time.

“They were pretty adamant that they weren’t looking to move him [then],” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

In the end, the Browns were able to Moore in a pick swap with the Jets.

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that they’ve hired Nyema “Nemo” Washington as their next Bill Willis Diversity Coaching Fellow.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on the team preparing to have QB Lamar Jackson back next season: “I’m getting ready for Lamar. That’s what I’m doing. You build your team regardless.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

Harbaugh continued on Jackson returning: "When Lamar gets back on this train, it's moving full speed. We love him." (Ian Rapoport)

When asked about Jackson’s trade request, Harbaugh said: “I’m not getting into all of that. It’s private.” (Jamison Hensley)

Harbaugh also noted that he hasn’t spoken to Jackson about his willingness to play under the franchise tag. (Hensley)

Harbaugh on Jackson having contract negotiations with Baltimore: “It needs to be said: Lamar is doing a good job in these negotiations. He’s doing a good job and Eric is doing a good job.” (Mike Jones)

Harbaugh: “We have trade conversations with lots of teams about lots of players, and we haven’t made one yet.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Confidence about Jackson returning next season still remains with Harbaugh saying: “When we’re playing football next year and Lamar Jackson’s the quarterback, we’re all gonna be happy.” (Albert Breer)

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta and Harbaugh have spoken with WR Rashod Bateman who is in a good place and will start running in three weeks. (Zrebiec)