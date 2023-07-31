AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen on RB Jonathan Taylor : “He’s here like I said. We’ve had private conversations and I’ll keep those private. But he’s here every single day.” (Kevin Bowen)

says he reminded Taylor that “No one treats players as well as this franchise.” (James Boyd) Irsay continued on Taylor: “If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us. The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.” (Boyd)

Jeff Darlington adds that any deal for Taylor is essentially a one-year rental as no team is looking to sign a running back to a long-term deal given how saturated the market will likely be in 2024.

Aaron Wilson notes that the Colts held a workout for CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart, whom they later signed.

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell told reporters that it is time for hard work to pay off when it comes to young OLB K’Lavon Chaisson.

“The tools are there and he’s a smart and talented outside linebacker,” Caldwell said, via JagsWire.com. “He has the ability to rush, he’s shown it, and we’re just waiting for him to be healthy and get his opportunity to get out there and show what he can do. When you look at it, he’s never really had the chance for a full season. We’re waiting for him to be healthy. When you look at him from the time we got here to now, the work he’s put in, it’s time for his hard work to pay off for him.”

Former Jaguars DT Corey Peters is going to be working with the team’s scouting department during training camp. (Jamal St. Cyr)

Texans Texans WR Nico Collins spoke about a few different topics during a recent interview, including being bitten by the injury bug and learning a new offense under OC Bobby Slowik. “I feel like my main focus is staying healthy, being available for the team,” Collins told Aaron Wilson of KRPC 2. “So, I feel like my focus is to come in every day and do what’s best for me. Get down a routine and stick to it: trust the process. Being there for the team, ballin’ out, making plays, most definitely, that’s my goal. That’s everybody’s goal, to stay healthy throughout 17 [games]. You know, it sounds easy, but it’s hard. Sticking to the process, trusting your routine, and just keep going man, keep getting better every day. Yeah, it was tough being hurt. Nobody wants to be hurt. Finishing the season on IR, that’s not anybody’s plan. You want to finish the whole game of the season with your team. I was on IR, so I took it as just getting healthy. Just continue to get healthy. My season ended kind of early, but it is what it is. So, just continue to work on your game and get ready for next year, the offseason.” “We learned a new offense,” Collins said. “As a team, as a unit, new coaching staff, new energy, new juice. So, we’re coming every day, and when we step between the lines, it’s time to work. I feel like this offense gets everybody ways to touch the ball, and make plays. When your number is called, go make a play. You know, Coach Bobby, he’s telling us ‘If you’ve got the ball in your hands, go score.’ Just have that mindset of ‘Just go.’ He wants that dog. He’s going to bring that dog up out of you. So, that’s what I love about his offense, man, and I can’t wait for the season.”

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans tried out K Jake Bates and LS Erik Dickerson.