AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson says he’s looking for third-year RB Travis Etienne to take another step and get downhill faster this season.

“It’s one of the things that when we looked at his game this offseason back in February and March before the players came back, one of the things that we noticed was just him attacking the hole downhill,” Pederson said, via NFL.com . “Shoulders squared, attack the line of scrimmage, finding that crease where a lot of times you’ll see him try to bounce. We were able to show him and really emphasize shoulders-squared, anticipating where the hole could be, and just trusting that.

“He’s done an outstanding job. He’s bought into that. He sees it, we’ve been able to show it to him. He’s working on that in training camp right now.”

In fact, Pederson went as far as to say he wants to see Etienne “pushing 1,600-1,700 yards as a rusher.”

“That’s the next step for him, I mean it was his rookie year,” Pederson said. “You don’t just hand a guy a ball and let him go run, sometimes that happens but there’s that skill and ability to anticipate a hole. We always talk about speed through the hole, not to the hole type of thing. He’s really embraced that this training camp. That, to me, is the next step for him and that 11-12-13, now the yards start creeping up, and maybe he’s pushing 1,600-1,700 yards as a rusher.”