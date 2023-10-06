AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor addressed his trade request and was asked whether or not he wanted to remain with the team.

“I’m here right now,” he said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “I don’t think it matters if I’m saying I’m committed or not, because I’m here. If somebody wasn’t committed, they wouldn’t be here. And right now, I’m here, and my No. 1 goal is to attack this first practice. It’s been over 290 days, I believe.”

Taylor declined to address his contract situation and said his focus is on the team’s upcoming game against the Titans.

“I’m not here to get into any contract things,” he added. “Those were over the course of the offseason, but the season is here. We’ve got the Tennessee Titans on the clock. Division matchup. What are you going to do?”

Taylor said the main thing that’s changed between his return and his holdout is the ability to step on to the field.

“The No. 1 thing that changed is that I’m finally able to step on the field,” he said. “Like I said, it’s a big day. It’s a huge day.”

Jaguars

When asked about going up against the Jaguars in Week 5, Bills QB Josh Allen said he’s keeping a watchful eye on EDGE Josh Allen. It will be the second time the two have faced each other.

“He scares me,” said Allen, via FanNation. “He got me last time we played [in 2021] . . . He’s coming off a really good week too. He’s a baller.”

Texans

Ian Rapoport reports Texans G Kendrick Green underwent successful meniscus surgery and the rest of his knee ligaments were “intact with no issues.”