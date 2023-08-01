AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Will Anderson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen didn’t dive into RB Jonathan Taylor‘s absence or his trade request, only acknowledging that he’s currently on the team’s roster.

“Right now, he’s on this football team,” Steichen said, via PFT.

The Colts announced that rookie QB Anthony Richardson had a procedure on his nose to correct his septum.

Texans

Veteran Texans DE Jerry Hughes compared first-round DE Will Anderson Jr. to his former teammate and an impressive one at that. Hughes believes that Bills LB Von Miller and Anderson have similarities in their skill sets.

“Just one, it’s great to have someone who is eager to be out there early on the field, and two, he has that Von Miller ability — just how great he is with his hands,” Hughes said, via TexansWire.com. “He is already fast and he’s able to kind of set up some of his rushes off of his speed already, so, that he’s able to kind of understand the game it’s going to be tremendous for us. Then just how he’s picking up our defense. Picking up the small things about attacking the ball as a defensive lineman. We always emphasize turnovers and that’s going to help us be the defense we want to be. You see a lot of our young guys picking up on that, especially Will and that’s what you want to see especially up front. Just someone who can slow down the game, but also utilize his God-given ability and then put some technique to that as well.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel spoke about the competition between young quarterbacks Malik Willis and Will Levis that is taking place in training camp.

“I think it’s been great, I think that they all push each other, and again you see them get excited for each other and you’re allowed to do that and still compete, and still want to try and win the competition,” Vrabel said, per AtoZ Sports’ Buck Reising. “So, I think they’ve both done some really good things, and there are some plays that both of them would like to have back. Again, one day isn’t going to make or break anything… I like where both of them are at. I guess it’s nice to have two young guys here who we can develop and work with.”