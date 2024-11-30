AFC Notes: Jordyn Brooks, Mike McDaniel, Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins, Jets

Dolphins

Miami fell to 0-8 in games under 40 degrees with QB Tua Tagovailoa after a loss at Green Bay on Thanksgiving. Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks felt the team was weak in responding to the tough environment which played a role in the loss.

“I thought we were soft,” Brooks said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “Simple as that, I thought we were soft today. I don’t know if guys was too cold. . . . I don’t know what it was. I feel like the elements played a part in how we played as a group, and that was the result that we got.”

Dolphins

Miami OLB Shaquil Barrett applied to return from retirement recently but the Dolphins didn’t activate him and they won’t release him, meaning his season is over. Miami HC Mike McDaniel explained the difficulties of that situation and why they didn’t feel they couldn’t let him go.

“It wasn’t any measured situation like that posturing one way or the other,” McDaniel said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “Like I said we just found out on a day that I had a press conference with you guys, and it was more of that. It wasn’t whether he wanted to play there or here. He knew we had his contractual rights, so it was more of where we are at, and let’s look at our roster.”

McDaniel re-shifted their focus to the Jets when asked about a playoff run. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers indicated he was unaware of the team’s plans to fire former GM Joe Douglas and heard about the news while on a flight. In the end, Rodgers feels some responsibility in Douglas’ dismissal.

“Well, I didn’t know,” Rodgers said. “I was on a plane about to head back to California and got a call. I love Joe. You know, I spent a lot of time with Joe. A lot of conversations. . . . And I really enjoyed our conversations. I’m disappointed because I had a hand in it. I had an opportunity to play better and keep him here.”

Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich mentioned RB Breece Hall is headed in the right direction to suit up Sunday: “He looked good today.” (Andy Vasquez)