AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Aaron Glenn, Darren Mougey, Bills, Jets

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott believes that QB Josh Allen winning the MVP has validated all the hard work that Allen put in since starting his career in Buffalo.

“It validates everything that he’s been doing for years,” McDermott said, via NFL.com. “It validates his leadership this year, the way he’s played on the field this season, the way he’s matured off the field, on the field. His decision-making and how that’s improved. All these areas that were perceived — call it, gaps — Josh has answered those gaps and he’s closed those gaps. When you do that at the level that he did it at on a consistent basis, the result is the MVP. So, to me, as I said during the year, later in the year in particular, he deserved that.”

“He’s a great example of one of the joys that comes with coaching,” McDermott added. “To go on the field in this case, this year in particular, and have the success that he experienced and how he helped our team, it’s just a great feeling as a coach to watch a young man do what he did. The business part is gonna take care of itself. (General manager) Brandon (Beane), I know, is on top of that, and he will be on top of that moving forward.”

Jets

The challenge for new Jets HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey goes beyond fixing holes on the roster, though the team has its fair share of those. One of the biggest problems with the Jets over the past few years was culture, a squishy term to define but one that clearly separates talented teams like the Jets from ones that actually become winners.

“Look, we have talent, we just have to learn how to finish games. When you watch how the best teams progressed through the playoffs, they didn’t fck themselves by constantly shooting themselves in the foot, and we have to stop that sht,” a team source told Josina Anderson in a column for Bovada.

Anderson notes finding players who can reset the Jets’ culture will be one of Glenn and Mougey’s top priorities. Both have experience doing it at their former stops in Detroit and Denver.

“Look there is no doubt we need mature and focused players, who can show commitment all season long and dogs who are going to give us a motor for four quarters,” another source told Anderson.

Jets

In a column for Bovada, Josina Anderson writes there were internal discussions within the Jets’ organization about a desire to move on from QB Aaron Rodgers at least a week before new HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey were hired. She notes Glenn and Mougey ultimately made the decision and had the authority to go either way with it, but it’s notable nonetheless.

Still, while it was clear the relationship between Rodgers and the Jets had run its course, Anderson points out there was still positive sentiment in the locker room for the veteran’s contributions the past two years, with people downplaying his media appearances and his absence for mandatory minicamp last summer.

“He was an outstanding teammate. I’ve seen him support the guys in many ways,” a source told Anderson. “He might’ve been moody sometimes, but I saw him taking notes every meeting. We’re talking about a Hall of Fame quarterback who knows everything about every offense taking down notes. I know he hand-wrote people Christmas cards and I heard he paid for some food trucks for guys during lunch. So things like that. I’m telling you nobody gave a f**king sh*t that he wasn’t there for mandatory camp. That’s something you media people harp on. We just rolled with Tyrod Taylor.”