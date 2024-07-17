AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

According to an ESPN survey, Bills QB Josh Allen was voted the third-best QB in the NFL.

was voted the third-best QB in the NFL. A veteran league executive had harsh things to say about Allen despite his tremendous efforts in the postseason: “One of the more overrated players in the NFL. Immense talent but he makes a lot of mistakes. He’s underdeveloped at winning at the line of scrimmage, tends to lock on to targets, more of a thrower than precision passer, forces throws into traffic.” (ESPN)

In another ESPN survey, Bills LB Matt Milano was voted the third-best off-ball linebacker in the league.

was voted the third-best off-ball linebacker in the league. A veteran defensive coach praised his zone coverage abilities: “Great mover with instincts — an elite zone coverage player. Not as good in man, but for what [the Bills] do he’s perfect. Just an OK blitzer.” (ESPN)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh still feels like they have an opportunity to be Super Bowl contenders and they have a clear focus going into 2024.

“Obviously, we all want to win games,” Saleh said, via Ethan Greenberg of the team’s site. “We all want to go to the playoffs, we all want to win championships. That’s been the goal since the day we walked in here. It felt like we were going to have that opportunity last year. It didn’t happen. This year is about picking ourselves up, putting our heads down and just working.”

Saleh reaffirmed their belief in Aaron Rodgers but mentioned they still need to produce after having a solid offseason.

“You trade for a guy like Aaron Rodgers, it sounds silly for any of us to try to hide from it, but the reality is winning the offseason doesn’t matter,” Saleh said. “We have to win football games, and no matter how much excitement there is around the organization, no matter how much excitement there is around free agency or the draft, none of it matters. We just have to keep our heads down and find ways to get better, continue to have a great offseason. And when we get to the season, we have to find a way to put W’s in the win column.”

Patriots

The Patriots announced they added the following people to their personnel staff: Alonzo Highsmith , Casey Belongia , Bob Kronenberg , A.J. Richardson, and Landon Simpson .

, , , and . The following also received promotions on the personnel staff: Marquis Dickerson to pro scout, Sam Fioroni to assistant director of pro personnel, Marshall Oium to director of football strategy, and Patrick Stewart to director of pro personnel.

to pro scout, to assistant director of pro personnel, to director of football strategy, and to director of pro personnel. Although Patriots’ assistant coaches Troy Brown and Joe Kim were not mentioned as part of New England’s official coaching staff, Mike Reiss reports both are still working with the organization in skill-development roles.

and were not mentioned as part of New England’s official coaching staff, Mike Reiss reports both are still working with the organization in skill-development roles. Patriots LB Matt Judon responded to a report that he wouldn’t play this season without a new contract: “Before yall get on my ass I didn’t say that. At all don’t let them make me the villain.”