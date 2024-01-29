AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Brian Callahan, Calvin Ridley, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said the team hopes to retain WR Calvin Ridley but it is not a certainty that he returns.

“When you bring in somebody in that hasn’t been a part of football for over a year and a half, you gotta knock the rust off,” Baalke said, via PFT. “He did that and, at times, he showed who he was and what he used to and what he can be. The sky’s the limit. He’s only going to get better because of the way he works. When you love something as much as he loves football, you can’t help but get better. We would love to have Calvin back. We are going to work toward that. What that means is, I don’t know right now.”

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke is confident that EDGE Josh Allen will remain in Jacksonville.

“I know Josh wants to be here, and I know we want him here,” Baalke said, via Around The NFL. “Can we come to a number that works for everybody? That’s the key. You have to respect these guys that put themselves in this position. They work hard, they deserve the good money. We just have to come together and sit down at the table and work things out.”

Titans

New Titans HC Brian Callahan seemed confident when asked by reporters if he could handle the duties of a head coach while still calling offensive plays for Tennessee.

“As far as my role, I’m going to take it every day as it comes, and I’m going to learn a lot as we go,” Callahan said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “But I feel really confident in my ability to handle all the different parts that are asked of me on a day-to-day basis, as a play caller, as a head coach, as an offensive head coach overseeing a defense. And so, I’m incredibly confident in my ability to do that. So, that’s probably the best way I can say it.”

“Not a big [change] at all,” Callahan replied, per John Glennon of Nashville Post. “The way we worked in Cincinnati, very collaborative, I’ve worked with Zac (Taylor) for five years, working with him as the primary play-caller and me as the offensive coordinator. I feel really great about the process. Part of that is bringing in great people to help me. That’s a huge part of our next couple weeks is finding those people. Because when you have an offensive staff that you trust and guys do a great job with their areas of expertise — our third down, our red zone — by the time you get to Sunday, the game plan is mainly set. Now where guys earn their stripes is when you have to adjust and adapt mid-flow in a game. That’s where you have to have great people involved in the game plan. But I don’t see it as a big adjustment.”