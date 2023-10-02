AFC Notes: Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud, Ryan Tannehill, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson had praise for DE Josh Allen, who had a strong week against the Falcons in London.

“He was in a great head space before the game, this whole week,” Pederson said, via Jaguars.com . “It was an outstanding performance, and obviously the big one there at the end. It’s what he’s capable of doing.”

“He’s in that conversation,” Pederson added. “Those are the guys that need to step up and make plays, and he did a great job for us today. It’s something that he can be proud of and we can work on that.”

“It was definitely a progression,” Allen mentioned about his performance. “It was a heck of a way to fight, a heck of a way for guys to make plays when their number was called, and for my performance, I couldn’t do a lot of it without the guys in front of me.”