AFC Notes: Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud, Ryan Tannehill, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson had praise for DE Josh Allen, who had a strong week against the Falcons in London.
“He was in a great head space before the game, this whole week,” Pederson said, via Jaguars.com. “It was an outstanding performance, and obviously the big one there at the end. It’s what he’s capable of doing.”
Pederson put Allen in a group with QB Trevor Lawrence, WR Christian Kirk, WR Calvin Ridley, and WR Zay Jones.
“He’s in that conversation,” Pederson added. “Those are the guys that need to step up and make plays, and he did a great job for us today. It’s something that he can be proud of and we can work on that.”
“It was definitely a progression,” Allen mentioned about his performance. “It was a heck of a way to fight, a heck of a way for guys to make plays when their number was called, and for my performance, I couldn’t do a lot of it without the guys in front of me.”
- Lawrence also commented on the big win in London: “I think we had that confidence about us. I don’t want to say loose and relaxed. I think that is important, but we were very intense and focused on the details. I think we just let it loose today as far as just going and playing. We didn’t really worry about doing anything wrong or making mistakes. We just went and played. I think more the intensity and stuff during the week, I think that helped us coming into today, more so than tightening up on Sunday.”
- Kirk on the victory: “I definitely think it’s a step in the right direction, and it started early on this week. We kind of talked about it, just our sense of urgency and our execution and discipline throughout the week of practice. You kind of felt that we were going to get back on track with where we needed to be and just to go out there and be ourselves, and I thought we did that. I still think we have a long way to go to be a really good offense. There’s still some mistakes and some things that we didn’t do as well today, but we were able to make enough plays to go out there and get enough points to get a win.”
Texans
- Texans DE Jonathan Greenard was fined $7,604 for unnecessary roughness stemming from Week 3.
- Texans QB C.J. Stroud now ranks second in NFL history with 1,212 passing yards in his first four games, trailing former Panthers QB Cam Newton who had 1,386. (NFL 345)
- Stroud is loving his current situation in Houston: “It’s a blessing to be in Houston. Southern hospitality to the finest. I’m falling in love with this city.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Stroud commented on the zero sacks allowed by the offensive line for two weeks in a row: “Our guys are battling. And we ran the ball really well. That shows how relentlessly this team is being built. We’re buying into it. Those guys played amazing. That defense is a great defense. When we’re rolling, we’re going to be hard to stop. Hat’s off to everybody. I can’t do anything without those guys around me. You see the yards after the catch. You see what the blocking did.” (Wilson)
- Stroud continued on the chemistry he has developed with his receivers: “I’ve got better chemistry faster than I did in school. Those guys work their tails off in practice. Tank (Dell) playing fast, putting in the work, same with Nico (Collins).”(Wilson)
- Texans HC DeMeco Ryans on RB Dameon Pierce: “He had an ‘I will not be denied’ attitude, and it showed.” (Brooks Kubena)
Titans
- Titans QB Ryan Tannehill on the team’s victory Sunday: “I’m proud of our guys, we responded. Fought through the noise and were able to come out and play well out front…creating space for the running backs and it gave me time to get some balls off.” (Turron Davenport)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!