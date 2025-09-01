AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Dalton Kincaid, Mike Vrabel, Bills, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen is the reigning MVP, but it’s clear there’s no room for relaxation in Buffalo with a Super Bowl still eluding Buffalo’s grasp. Allen shared he’s been honing in on improvements to his game this offseason, including becoming more consistent. He cited an easy touchdown throw he missed to TE Dalton Kincaid in particular, adding Kincaid gets grief for not living up to expectations, but that Allen deserves blame for not getting him the ball in some situations.

“It would’ve been a laugher,” Allen said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “And I feel so bad, because I missed Dalton more than anyone last year, and I wish people would see that and say Josh needs to be better for Dalton, not the other way around. He’s such a stud; I’ve got so much faith in him. But, again, I’m still trying to get better.

“There are still so many things I can grow from, mainly with my eyes and my feet,” Allen added. “I’m still working mechanically and trying to be as sound as possible. But, looking back at the tape last year, there were four or five touchdowns that I missed, which would have been walk-ins. They could have helped us and put us in a better situation.”

Allen’s still in his prime at 29 years old and obviously isn’t slowing down coming off one of his best seasons. But the older he gets, the more prominent the conversation about keeping him healthy and his game sustainable will get, particularly because Allen tends to play quarterback like he’s a linebacker. Allen noted it’s something he’s not blind to.

“I think about it a lot; eventually my game will have to evolve,” he added. “And I think last year was a step in the right direction, where I didn’t take too many hits. I’m not saying I didn’t take any. But during this offseason? This is the best I’ve felt after any season because I didn’t take hits.”

Patriots

Patriots DE Keion White is one of a host of holdovers from New England’s previous regime who is finding the sledding tougher under new HC Mike Vrabel. The former first-round pick was expected to start at edge rusher, but has been working with the second string per recent reports. However, unlike some other players, White seems to be taking things in stride and is determined to work his way back into an opportunity, which should earn points with Vrabel.

“As long as I have a job, I like the fact that I have one,” White said, via MassLive’s Karen Guregian. “I could care less. They could put me at corner. If they’re going to pay me, I’ll play it.

“…I think what a lot of the media sees is competition. I think Vrabel has done a good job of making it a very competitive environment for all positions. Every day, I just have to come in here and compete.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said he had no knowledge of DB Marcus Epps and WR Kendrick Bourne asking for their release.

“That’s news to me,” Vrabel said, via PFT. “I think we just, again, try to put the roster together. I guess when it doesn’t work out, you break up with somebody, your girlfriend doesn’t want to be with you, and then you say, ‘Well, I don’t want to be with you either.’ I’m not going to get into all that.”

Recently released Patriots S Jabrill Peppers was mentioned in trade discussions in early August, as the team planned to start Jaylinn Hawkins and fourth-round pick Craig Woodson instead of Peppers and Kyle Dugger. (Mike Reiss)