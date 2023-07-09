AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Dalvin Cook, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills HC Sean McDermott noted that QB Josh Allen is improving in his ability to read opposing defenses from year to year.

“Every year, (Allen) is able to process quicker and quicker in terms of how defenses are trying to defend him,” McDermott said. “I just think he’s gotten better every year in terms of his awareness of how the league tries to defend him.”

Dolphins FB Alec Ingold said the team has a great running back room and would love to add free agent RB Dalvin Cook to the group.

“Man, we’ve got a plethora of backs right now, especially with our second-round pick, De’Von,” Ingold said, via NFL.com. “We’ve got Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed. We’ve got some dawgs here, so having Dalvin Cook in the mix, that competition breeds excellence, man. You want as much good quality backs as you can possibly have, especially in our offense when guys can really make something happen with it. You can get the ball, you can touch it a million different ways. You’ve got out of the backfield, you’ve got in the backfield, outside zone, inside zone. We’re gonna run some routes. More backs! Give me all the backs! Can we have 15 running backs in the training camp room? I would love it.”

Jets

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett said he’s focused on being the “best version of myself” possible in New York and is hopeful Aaron Rodgers can play “some of the best football he’s ever played in his career.”

“It’s not about me. It isn’t,” Hackett said, via The Season podcast. “The only thing I would say that it is about me is I just want to be the best version of myself. … If I can then portray that to those players, then they’re gonna be able to get out on that field and they’re gonna be able to execute at a high level, and that’s all that I want. I just want to see Aaron play some of the best football he’s ever played in his career. That was something that was so fun to be a part of when we were at Green Bay, and I want to see him get to where he wants to be, accomplish what he wants to accomplish.”

Hackett said Rodgers will have “some freedom” with how he operates and compared it to the system they ran together with the Packers.

“I think there’s going to be some freedom with Aaron, and as we moved forward in the Green Bay system, there was definitely more freedom as we went,” Hackett said. “We’re just gonna continue that because you’ve got to take advantage of a guy like Aaron that is so smart and understands it. So, [we’re] trying to build this thing for him and build it so that when he sees certain things, he can do all kind of stuff and put us in the best position possible.”