AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Eliot Wolf, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills’ new HC Joe Brady believes QB Josh Allen will attend their voluntary workouts next week and understands how important their quarterback is to their operation.

“It is voluntary,” Brady said, via Tim Graham of The Athletic. “When you’re Josh Allen, you’ve got marketing. You’ve got stuff. Now you’ve got family. I’m understanding that guys might not be able to be there every single day, every moment. But what I know is if Josh can, he will. I’m not sitting in this chair without Josh, right? We’re in this together, and we’ve got to hold each other accountable. So I know how important that is for him, especially day one. He’s going to be sitting in that chair, helping everybody else.”

Brady understands that Allen must transform into a “true pocket passer” at some point in his career, but believes the quarterback is still a capable runner.

“There’s going to come a time in his career where his legs aren’t going to be able to do what he can do, and he’s going to have to become a true pocket passer,” Brady said. “We’re not there yet, all right? But I try not to be mindful of that when I’m calling plays. We know, in the past, Josh is going to scramble. You’ve got to count those scrambles, knowing that those are going to be some of the runs.”

Brady added that he won’t make game plans that put Allen in harm’s way and wants to make sure the quarterback can achieve his goal of winning a Super Bowl.

“I never game planned with the mindset, ‘Yeah, this might take a couple years off Josh’s career, but I won’t be here.’ I love that guy,” Brady said. “I’ve said this 100 times, and you’re going to hear me say it another 100 times: I want Josh Allen to get everything he deserves in his life and his career. He puts so much into this game, and all I want is for him to be holding what he deserves.”

Jets

Jets GM Darren Mougey said the team is exploring quarterback options throughout every stage of the draft. One of the popular picks is Alabama QB Ty Simpson.

“We want the biggest sample size we can,” Mougey said, via NY Times. “It’s always projection with all these guys. The bigger the sample size, naturally you might feel better about it. We’ll evaluate it, and there’s a lot of good things to see in the games he did play.”

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said he spoke with RB Breece Hall before the team placed the tag on him.

“I’m a huge fan of Breece,” Glenn said. “I think he’s a top running back in this league. Once we get through the draft, I’m sure that’s going to be revisited. We’ll see how that goes. Breece knows where I stand, and he doesn’t need a lecture from me on how this goes. We talked before he got tagged, and he knows where he stands with me.”

Glenn added that the team will select the best player on the board in this year’s draft, regardless of positional value.

“You’ve got to shut out the outside noise,” Glenn said. “Who you love, if you love the player, go get the player. I truly believe in that. If you love the player, go get the player. Regardless of positional value. If you love the player, go and get him. Me and Dan (Campbell) worked together in New Orleans all those years and that never left us. I’m not changing that either, and that’s something that we talk about a lot, and we utilize that. If we love the player, we’ll go get him.”

Glenn spoke about the team selecting DE Arvell Reese in the first round of the draft.

“The first thing is the traits. Arm length. Weight. Speed. Ankle flexion. All those things you’re trying to look at,” Glenn said about Reese. “Then the coach that can actually coach him to get to that next level. And then does he have the football character to allow himself to be coached to do those things? All those things have to be evaluated with a guy like that.”

Glenn added that he thinks TE Mason Taylor is in line for a massive jump in 2026.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what Mason does this year,” Glenn said. “I think Mason is going to have a hell of a year, I really do … I’m excited about that player. If you ask me for one person, Mason is a guy that’s going to take another step.”

Patriots

Patriots GM Eliot Wolf said his job is much more enjoyable now, building up a roster versus going through a full-blown rebuild.

“I definitely think it’s more enjoyable. We had varying levels of dysfunction over the last three years, before 2025, and it was kind of rewarding to be able to, first of all, we won, but we also had some stability for the first time in a few years,” Wolf said, via Mass Live. “That’s always rewarding and just kind of understanding that for our staff, it’s easier for them to understand exactly what kind of players we’re looking for. So in those areas, it’s been fun.”