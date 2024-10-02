AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Garrett Wilson, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Buffalo fell behind 21-3 in the first half against the Ravens in Week 4. Bills QB Josh Allen admitted Baltimore came out with more urgency but wouldn’t panic about one bad performance.

“Yeah, I think they had a good plan — a good pressure plan. They made more plays than we did,” Allen said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “It was evident right away they had more urgency than we did. That’s something we will correct.”

“Not everything was bad in this game. I don’t want us coming away from this saying we’re the worst. [There is] a lot to learn from. I’m glad this happened early in the season so we can correct things.”

The Bills hosted three offensive tackles for workouts on Tuesday including Jeremiah Crawford, Wyatt Davis , and Julian Pearl, per Aaron Wilson.

, and per Aaron Wilson. Bills HC Sean McDermott says S Taylor Rapp is in concussion protocol. (Joe Buscaglia)

Dolphins

Following their struggles without QB Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is ready to make changes to help the offense flow better until Tagovailoa returns.

“Everything is on the table,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “There will be things that will change; hard to say what those things are. There definitely is a need for it. That [performance is] not even close to good enough. You have to open yourself to all things.”

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson spoke about the team’s offensive identity, saying they don’t “mix it up” a lot with their receivers and his route tree has been reduced from the previous two years of his career.

“I don’t think we do a lot of different stuff to be honest,” said Wilson, via Rich Cimini. “I watch football on Sundays and I see a lot of teams mix it up and stuff like that. I don’t think we do that. I think we know our identity. It’s just about going out and executing it or figuring out if it’s going to work. I don’t think we’re trying a lot of different things. I know, personally, my route tree hasn’t been what it has been the last two years as far as the stuff I’ve been running. It’s just about figuring out if it’s the right identity and whether it’s going to win games.”