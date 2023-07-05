AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Harold Landry, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars EDGE Josh Allen said that his individual performance wasn’t good enough for the team last year.

“My individual growth last year wasn’t good enough,” Allen said, via ESPN. “Just the tape that I watched. You’ve got to be real critical of yourself. I watched all the games and I was real critical and I knew I needed to not put that out there no more; I wanted to prioritize that, and that was my main focus all season, is really to work on that and to grow as a player overall.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson praised Allen for showing up to voluntary OTAs. Especially for players entering the final year of their contract like Allen, that’s not always a given.

“This is an opportunity to see him and really just embrace him and welcome him back,” Pederson said. “There’s no bad blood or nothing like that. I mean, guys are entitled to the voluntary program. They can do what they want to do and it’s just good to get him back in this building and embrace him and get him back with his teammates this week.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said he wants first-round QB C.J. Stroud to remain confident and take his shots when they’re available.

“For me with the quarterback, it’s all about confidence, right? We want him to rip it,” Ryans said, via Texans Wire. “If you see it, go through your progression. If you see it, make it happen. We understand every ball is not going to be perfect, you’re not going to protect it all the time.”

Ryans added that he doesn’t want the quarterback to play timid and wants him to keep pushing even after a mistake.

“I never want our quarterback playing afraid to make a mistake,” Ryans explained. “I want everybody playing to their maximum potential and attacking everything that we do.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel and OLB coach Ryan Crow are closely watching the rehab process of LB Harold Landry.

“He looks really good,” Vrabel said of Landry, via TennesseeTitans.com. “He’s engaged in the meetings, and it’s good to go in there and see Denico (Autry) and Arden (Key) and Harold in there in the meetings, with (the coaches) and the young players that are in there. So it’s a really good mix.”

“He is obviously working on his body, and he’s taking care of that,” Crow said of Landry. “But he has also put his mind into it as well, and he’s been involved in meetings. He stops by the office, and we watch film together. We communicate regularly. It’s like he’s there, except for when we go to practice, he’s doing his deal to get back. In terms of being his coach, it’s awesome to see him be happy with where he is headed physically, but also taking a step back and learning some other things and watching some film and getting creative. I know he’s excited to get back and try things out. I am excited for his progress.”