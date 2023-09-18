AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Matt Judon, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Josh Allen‘s Week 1 performance garnered a lot of attention for the Bills’ disappointing loss against the Jets after New York lost Aaron Rodgers just four snaps into the game.

The Bills and Allen bounced back yesterday with a win. Allen told reporters that he didn’t pay any attention to what was being said and written about him.

“The thing is with this game, man, it gives you the lowest lows and it gives you the highest highs. I love feeling how I felt last week,” Allen said, via ESPN.com. “I really do because it makes the good feel that much better. It forces us to be better, and I want to be the best I can be playing this game and being the best quarterback I can be for the Buffalo Bills. So, I take the bad with the good, I understand it, and I’m just trying to let it fuel me and use it to my benefit.”

Bills HC Sean McDermott stressed discipline the whole team played with for their ability to turn things around.

“The discipline, like I mentioned, was present really with the whole team, in particular Josh,” McDermott said. “When he does that, when he’s willing to take what they give him, and take those checkdowns, and then use his legs as well in a decisive way, he makes it really hard to defend.”

Jets

Jets QB Zach Wilson drew praise from WR Garrett Wilson and HC Robert Saleh despite the team losing in Week 2.

“From the outside looking in, it’s easy to play the quarterback blame game,” Garrett Wilson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “Honestly, that’s the world we live in, where you look at the top man — the head man, the quarterback, the one who makes the money — and then point the finger. But all of us internally know that we all have to take the right steps and get better.”

“I thought he did a nice job,” Saleh added. “Obviously, late in the game, he had to force the ball to make something happen and, obviously, it didn’t go our way. There was a miscommunication on one of his interceptions with him and the back. They have a hell of a front. He did a really nice job in the pocket, extending plays, and scrambling. He had a couple of nice off-schedule plays. It just wasn’t good enough.”

Meanwhile, RB Breece Hall believed that his lack of touches contributed to the loss.

“I mean, I only got four touches. That’s why we struggled,” Hall said. “It is what it is. We just got down early today and just abandoned the run. That type of stuff happens. You feel like you have to get back in the game and it just slips away.”

Patriots

The Patriots are off to a 0-2 start after playing the Eagles and Dolphins to open the season.

While it’s not a great start, Patriots OLB Matt Judon said they are “not a bad team” and they “already know how” to fix what’s wrong.

“We got to just play how we play in the second half from the first play,” Judon said, via Boston.com. “We got to get the crowd involved from the get-go. Like when we come out there on the field, when we take the field, it’s gotta have some type of energy. We got to have some type of juice. We can’t wait until we’re down 17, we can’t wait until we’re down 13 to try to make a comeback. It’s too hard in this league. It’s too hard in this league. People are too good, schemes are too good that you don’t have enough time. So you can’t play from behind, you can’t come out here and have slow starts. And I think that’s what we’re doing and we have to get it corrected to have a faster start.”