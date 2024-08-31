AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Odell Beckham, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Despite all the recent individual success, 11 players voted Bills QB Josh Allen the most overrated player in the NFL. Allen isn’t worried about what other players not on his team think and takes the disrespect as a compliment.

“So my reaction is I’m not mad that 11 players not on my team don’t like me, right?” Allen said, via SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio. “So that’s number one. I actually think that’s a term of endearment. When other players don’t like me that means I’m doing something the right way. I am mad at, however, I’m never, ever invited to participate in these anonymous surveys. So, that’s where I find this frustrating. I want to be a part of these surveys, too, and give my input as well.”

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said WR Odell Beckham is close to being healthy but the team opted to place him on PUP to start the season in an effort to keep him healthy for the full season.

“He is very close, but, for us, it was the long play,” Grier said, via PFT. “We didn’t want him to rush back, feeling he had to rush back, and then something happened and sets us back. . . . We just felt what’s best for him long haul to help us here win games is to put him down for a little bit right now.”

Grier didn’t want to comment on S Jevon Holland‘s contract situation: “He’s a very important player to us and for the moment, I’ll leave it at that.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

The Jets traded for DE Haason Reddick this offseason without giving him an extension despite Reddick making it known he wouldn’t play without a new deal. New York GM Joe Douglas talked about why they went through with the trade despite not having a contract in place.

“I think, I mean, in simple terms, we did talk about an extension,” Douglas said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “Once one wasn’t agreed upon, we had the conversation and we felt good about making the trade. So, obviously, (he) came here (for his press conference), reported, had a great day here. Again, we are just waiting his arrival.”