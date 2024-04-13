AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Treylon Burks, L’Jarius Sneed, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

After being franchised tagged without a long-term deal, Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen signed a massive $150 million contract to remain in Jacksonville. Allen knew he had to be patient to get a deal done and feels like he has learned a lot from his rookie deal.

“Good things come to those who wait,” Allen said, via John Oehser of the team’s website. “Last year was me figuring everything out,” Allen said. “I know everybody talks about, ‘Oh, it was the contract year, he was extra motivated.’ For me it was figuring out life. Nobody gives you a guidebook and says, ‘This is life, this is what you want to do. This is how you handle it.'”

Titans

The Titans saw major changes to their coaching staff this offseason, with one of the new faces being OC Nick Holz. He discussed his excitement for WR Treylon Burks and his hopes for the young receiver in 2024.

“Treylon’s potential is very high. First-round pick, we see all the talent. But he’s going to get what he earns,” Holz said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “He’s got a skill set that he’s a big guy and can run and make contested catches. If he can find a way to do that for us, that’d be a pretty big addition.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan was excited about the addition of CB L’Jarius Sneed both for what he provides on the field and in the locker room.

“Man, I played against L’Jarius enough times to have an immense amount of respect for how he goes about his business,” Callahan said, via PFT. “And you guys got to see a little bit of it in his press conference, but he is a fantastic person on top of it. So, I really feel like he’s a huge addition to our team both as a player and a person in the locker room.”