AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Will Anderson, DeMeco Ryans, Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars

Jaguars EDGE Josh Allen credited his teammates for helping him reach the single-season sack record and is honored to be a part of the history books.

“For me to be in the history books, it’s huge,” Allen said, via PFT. “I’m a legacy type of guy, I want to leave a legacy everywhere I go. I didn’t do it by myself, first and foremost. So, shout-out to everybody who was a part of it.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson says QB Trevor Lawrence is day to day before adding that wide receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk are both trending in the right direction as well. (John Shipley)

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans feels that things are looking up in Houston, commenting on how far the team has come after their Week 17 win over the Titans.

“I’m just thankful for just being blessed to be in this position as a coach and happy to change the trajectory of this Texans organization, to be good news about the organization and we’re headed in a good place, playing meaningful football,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com. “It means a lot to us, and we’re pleased with where we are. We understand that we didn’t come this far just to get this far. We have a lot to still play for that’s ahead of us. Credit to the guys in the room for putting us in this position. Our players stepped up big-time today. It’s a true team win. You just see the impact that those players have on our team. They truly stepped up, made big time plays for us down after down, and they put us in position to be in a really good spot moving forward.”

Texans

Texans rookie DE Will Anderson detailed the challenges of sitting out the last couple of weeks with an ankle injury.

“It was the hardest,” Anderson said, via Texans Wire. “I’m like aaah! I’m the type, when I’m watching ball, especially when I’m on the team, I get very anxious. I want to be out there. I’ve got to be out there. It was very hard to turn on some of the games and watch the games because I want to be out there. Then again, I’m supporting my [brothers] and everything like that.” Like I said, I think it’s all about being a pro and learning how to be a pro. These last two weeks have been really good mentally. And, of course, physically getting my ankle right and resting my body.”

Anderson knew that he had to get back on to the field and help his team.

“For me, that’s all I was thinking about this week was just like how can I be a warrior,” Anderson explained. “How can I be a competitor? Trust in God, knowing that he makes no mistakes. Everything happens for a reason. My brothers have got my back, and I’ve got their back. That’s just where I kind of was going into this week.”